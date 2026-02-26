NEWS RELEASE: DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR
Annual Event Connects Consumers with Trusted Resources
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 26, 2026
HONOLULU — National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) starts March 1, 2026. It serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding fraud and scams. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) will commemorate NCPW by hosting a free Consumer Protection Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 on the fourth floor of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. Metered parking is available for the public.
“Fraud and scams continue to evolve, but so do our efforts to protect the public. National Consumer Protection Week gives us the opportunity to connect directly with residents, share practical tips and reinforce that consumer protection is a shared responsibility,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.
Organizations participating in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair on Thursday, March 5, include:
- AARP
- American Red Cross
- Blood Bank of Hawai‘i
- Better Business Bureau
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu
- Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)
- Hawai‘i Credit Union League
- Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)
- Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center
- Hawai‘i Pacific University
- Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)
- Hawaiian Electric Co.
- HMSA
- IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service
- Social Security Administration
- Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i
- 911 Board – State of Hawai‘i
- Department of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i
- Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i
- Mediation Center of the Pacific
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Various divisions from the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)
###
