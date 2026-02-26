News Release – DOH Closes U-Choice In For Critical Food Safety Violation
DOH CLOSES U-CHOICE IN FOR CRITICAL FOOD SAFETY VIOLATION
26-019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 26, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down U-Choice In, located at 801 Kaheka St. in Honolulu, due to a sewage backup.
The food establishment, operated by Sino Mart Enterprise, Inc., received a red placard on Feb. 26 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.
During a routine inspection conducted on Feb. 26, the DOH inspector noted raw sewage backed up from a floor drain in the kitchen during operations. The inspector also observed employees walking through the standing water in the kitchen, then tracking the water into the front service area.
DOH is requiring the food establishment to properly repair its plumbing system and clean and sanitize the entire floor of the food establishment before it can reopen. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program visit the Food Safety Branch homepage.
To view the latest inspections, visit the Food Safety Branch inspections page.
