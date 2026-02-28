UNICERAMICS EXPO Review: NABEL’s EPD-Verified Sintered Stone Countertops Supplier China

HANGZHOU , ZHEJIANG, CHINA, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapidly evolving global surface materials market, premium engineered stone solutions are reshaping how architects and developers approach modern spaces. At the recent UNICERAMICS EXPO, NABEL demonstrated why it continues to stand out as a trusted Sintered stone countertops supplier China , presenting advanced, eco-conscious products designed for both residential and commercial excellence. Founded in 1992, NABEL has built a strong reputation as a global leader in the specialized manufacture of sintered stone and porcelain tile, consistently delivering innovative materials that combine aesthetics, durability, and sustainability.Industry Outlook: Rising Demand for Advanced Surface MaterialsThe global building materials sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by sustainability mandates, urbanization, and the pursuit of high-performance surfaces. Sintered stone countertops, in particular, have become a preferred choice for architects, developers, and designers seeking materials that meet both functional and environmental requirements.1. Sustainability Is Reshaping Material SelectionGreen building standards across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific are pushing developers toward low-emission, recyclable, and environmentally responsible materials. Traditional natural stone extraction faces increasing scrutiny due to environmental impact and supply inconsistency. In contrast, sintered stone offers:Lower environmental footprintHigh durability and long lifecycleNon-porous, hygienic surfacesRecyclable raw material compositionAs governments and developers align with carbon-reduction goals, eco-friendly engineered surfaces are gaining strong momentum.2. Mixed-Use and Luxury Developments Drive Premium DemandHigh-end residential towers, luxury villas, hospitality projects, and mixed-use complexes now require materials that balance design flexibility with performance reliability. Developers increasingly favor large-format sintered stone slabs because they provide:Seamless visual continuityResistance to heat, scratches, and stainsSuitability for both indoor and outdoor applicationsDesign versatility mimicking natural materialsThis shift has elevated the role of specialized manufacturers capable of delivering consistent quality at scale.3. Global Supply Chains Favor Technically Advanced Chinese ManufacturersChina’s advanced ceramic and sintered stone manufacturing ecosystem has matured significantly over the past decade. International buyers are no longer focused solely on price competitiveness—they now prioritize:Automated production linesStrict quality control systemsEnvironmental complianceGlobal logistics capabilityManufacturers like NABEL are benefiting from this transition by combining technological sophistication with global service networks.Certification Leadership: Building Trust Through Verified PerformanceIn today’s specification-driven market, certifications are no longer optional—they are essential proof points for architects, contractors, and developers. NABEL has made substantial investments in quality management, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety, earning a comprehensive portfolio of internationally recognized certifications.GREENGUARD & GREENGUARD GOLDNABEL’s products are certified under both GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD GOLD standards, confirming that the company’s sintered stone surfaces meet strict indoor air quality requirements. These certifications are particularly important for:Residential developmentsHealthcare facilitiesEducational institutionsHospitality environmentsThey assure specifiers that NABEL materials contribute to healthier indoor environments.Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)The Environmental Product Declaration provides transparent, third-party verified lifecycle data for NABEL’s sintered stone products. This documentation supports green building rating systems and enables developers to make informed material comparisons based on measurable environmental impact.The EPD verification highlighted at the UNICERAMICS EXPO reinforced NABEL’s position as a responsible manufacturer aligned with global sustainability benchmarks.Green Building Materials CertificationThis certification further validates NABEL’s commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing and product design. It reflects careful raw material selection, optimized production processes, and reduced emissions—key factors for modern construction projects pursuing green building credits.ISO Management System CertificationsNABEL operates under a fully integrated management framework supported by:ISO 9001 – Quality managementISO 14001 – Environmental managementISO 45001 – Occupational health and safetyTogether, these systems ensure consistent product quality, controlled environmental impact, and safe working conditions across the company’s operations.Low-Carbon Product CertificationAs carbon accounting becomes increasingly important in global construction, NABEL’s Low-Carbon Product Certification demonstrates measurable progress toward emission reduction and energy-efficient manufacturing.CE (European Commission) CertificationThe CE certification confirms that NABEL’s products comply with European safety, health, and environmental protection requirements, enabling smooth entry into EU markets and reinforcing international buyer confidence.Spotlight on FOSHAN UNICERAMICS EXPONABEL’s presence at the FOSHAN UNICERAMICS EXPO served as a strategic platform to showcase its latest sintered stone countertop innovations to global buyers, architects, and distributors.Key Highlights from the ExhibitionLaunch of new large-format sintered stone collectionsPresentation of EPD-verified product linesLive demonstrations of surface performanceMeetings with international distributors and project developersThe exhibition reaffirmed the growing international recognition of NABEL’s technical capabilities and design leadership.Industry visitors noted the company’s strong focus on combining natural aesthetics with engineered precision—an approach that aligns closely with current architectural trends.Competitive Advantages: Why NABEL Stands OutNABEL’s long-term success is built on a combination of manufacturing strength, design innovation, and global service capability. Key advantages include:• Over Three Decades of Manufacturing ExpertiseFounded in 1992, NABEL brings more than 30 years of specialized experience in sintered stone and porcelain tile production, ensuring deep technical know-how and process maturity.• Advanced Production TechnologyThe company continuously invests in automated, high-precision production lines that deliver:Consistent slab qualityLarge-format capabilityHigh-density sintering performanceStable color and texture reproduction• Strong Global FootprintWith more than 3,000 stores across over 110 countries and nearly 10,000 partners worldwide, NABEL maintains an extensive international distribution and service network.• Design-Driven Product DevelopmentNABEL explores the intersection of nature and art, creating surfaces that replicate marble, stone, concrete, and other premium textures while maintaining the superior performance of engineered materials.• Full-Scope Application SolutionsThe company provides versatile solutions suitable for:Kitchen countertopsBathroom vanitiesWall claddingFlooring systemsOutdoor facadesCommercial interiors• Commitment to SustainabilityFrom raw material sourcing to finished product delivery, NABEL integrates eco-friendly practices throughout its value chain, supporting global green building initiatives.• Reliable Project SupportNABEL works closely with developers, architects, and distributors to ensure smooth project execution, offering technical guidance, customization support, and dependable supply capacity.Looking Ahead: Innovation with PurposeAs the global construction and interior design industries continue to prioritize sustainability, durability, and design flexibility, the demand for high-performance sintered stone surfaces is expected to grow steadily. NABEL remains committed to staying ahead of these trends through continuous innovation, responsible manufacturing, and customer-focused solutions.By combining EPD-verified products, internationally recognized certifications, and a powerful global network, the company is well positioned to support the next generation of architectural and residential developments worldwide.

