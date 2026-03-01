Chilean Entrepreneur Nicolás Díaz Garcés Expands International Operations Between Chile and the United States

Nicolás Díaz Garcés, international entrepreneur and founder of NNICOMA LLC and Tienda El Garage, leading cross-border e-commerce and logistics operations between the United States, Chile and China.

Global commerce is no longer limited by geography. Entrepreneurs who understand logistics, branding and international sourcing can build scalable companies from anywhere in the world." — Nicolas Diaz Garces

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and international trade specialist Nicolás Díaz Garcés continues expanding cross-border commercial operations connecting Asian manufacturing networks with markets across the United States and Latin America through structured import strategies and e-commerce distribution.Díaz Garcés is the founder of Tienda El Garage , an e-commerce company established eight years ago in Santiago, Chile, which began operations in the Franklin District as an independent entrepreneurial initiative. Since its inception, the company has evolved into a nationwide logistics and online retail operation supported by international sourcing and digital commerce platforms.Today, Tienda El Garage operates a logistics center of approximately 2,000 square meters, managing direct imports and product distribution while serving customers across Chile. The company reports annual sales exceeding $3 million USD, reflecting sustained growth within the competitive Latin American e-commerce sector.Through his company NNICOMA LLC , based in the United States, Díaz Garcés focuses on international trade development, logistics optimization, and cross-border business integration between Asia, North America, and Latin America. His work centers on improving supply chain accessibility for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking global sourcing opportunities.In addition to his business activities, Díaz Garcés shares educational content related to importing, logistics management, and international entrepreneurship, contributing to the expansion of practical knowledge for emerging business communities interested in global commerce.“Global trade is becoming increasingly accessible to entrepreneurs who understand logistics, sourcing strategies, and international market dynamics,” said Díaz Garcés.By combining operational experience, digital commerce, and international logistics expertise, Díaz Garcés continues contributing to the modernization of cross-border e-commerce and supply chain development across multiple regions.

