Dr. Kimbro-Hamilton Leads Black History Month with Citywide Presentations on Nashville’s Negro League Legacy

Dr. Harriet Kimbro-Hamilton is the daughter of Negro League Player, Henry Kimbro.

For Black History Month, educator, author, and film director, Dr. Hamilton shares Nashville’s often-overlooked history of the city’s Negro League history.

Black history deserves to be taught, discussed, and celebrated all year long. The Negro Leagues tell a story of courage, community, and excellence that continues to shape who we are today.” — Dr. Harriet Kimbro-Hamilton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Black History Month, educator, award winning author, award winning film director, and former athletic administrator, Dr. Harriet Kimbro Hamilton has been at the forefront of Nashville’s cultural celebrations, sharing the powerful and often overlooked history of the city’s Negro League baseball legacy with audiences across the communities.Dr. Kimbro Hamilton is the daughter of legendary Negro Leaguer Henry Kimbro, a Nashville native and 17 year veteran outfielder known for his exceptional hitting, leadership, and enduring impact on the game. His legacy continues through her work, which blends scholarship, storytelling, and a deep personal connection to the history she preserves.Throughout February, Dr. Kimbro Hamilton presented her acclaimed documentary, A Tour of One City: The History of the Negro League in Nashville, TN and Beyond, along with her extensive research on Nashville’s Negro League teams and players. Her Black History Month engagements included:• The Notre Dame Alumni Club of Nashville, where after showing her documentary A Tour of One City, led a compelling discussion on Nashville’s role in Negro League history and the contributions of players like her father.• Whitsitt Elementary School, where she introduced fifth grade students to the stories of resilience, excellence, and community that shaped the Negro Leagues.• Head Middle School, where she will serve as the keynote speaker for the school’s spring celebration marking the launch of a new baseball team—part of a Metro Davidson County initiative to expand baseball opportunities for youth across the district.Dr. Kimbro Hamilton’s documentary has earned recognition for both its historical depth and its creative direction, reflecting her dual achievements as an award winning author and an award winning film director. Her work continues to inspire educators, students, and community leaders to explore the rich legacy of Black baseball in Nashville.Emphasizing the importance of ongoing engagement with history, Dr. Kimbro Hamilton shared, “Black history is American history, and it deserves to be taught, discussed, and celebrated all year long. The Negro Leagues tell a story of courage, community, and excellence that continues to shape who we are today.”Dr. Kimbro Hamilton is committed to ensuring that the stories of Negro League players—and the communities that supported them—remain accessible to audiences of all ages. She is available to present to organizations, schools, civic groups, and other entities interested in learning more about Nashville’s Negro League history and its lasting impact.For more information about Dr. Harriet Kimbro Hamilton’s presentations, or availability of her documentary screenings please contact:Media ContactDr. Harriet Kimbro-Hamilton at:Email: henrykimbro14@gmail.com

