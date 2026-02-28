Cardiac Crusade and Boston Shock Squad Celebrate Major Safety Transformation

Sudden Cardiac Arrest survivors Julie Coon and Lauren Quint (4th and 5th from the left) with the Boston Shock Squad. Lauren Quint (left), Boston area sudden cardiac arrest survivor with Greg and Julie Coon, Co-Founders of Cardiac Crusade

Community wrap event in South Boston celebrates the successful conclusion of the mission to map life-saving AEDs and strengthen the state’s Chain of Survival.

For me—it’s personal, I survived because someone nearby knew what to do and got the AED. This campaign is about ensuring every resident in Massachusetts gets that same chance at a second life.” — Lauren Quint

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National nonprofit Cardiac Crusade and its grassroots "Boston Shock Squad" will host a community wrap event on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at PubliCo in South Boston. The celebration marks the successful conclusion of the "Restart a Heart: Massachusetts" campaign, a major initiative that has fundamentally strengthened the Commonwealth’s emergency safety infrastructure by mapping life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the state.

A Mission Forged in Survival

Cardiac Crusade was founded by Greg and Julie Coon after Julie survived a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in 2018. Her life was saved because bystanders executed the "Chain of Survival" perfectly—calling 911, performing CPR, and using a nearby AED. While the Coons started the movement in North Texas, the Massachusetts initiative has been driven by the Boston Shock Squad, a dedicated group of local survivors, students, and family members.

One of the leaders spearheading the Massachusetts effort is local survivor and advocate Lauren Quint. Like Julie, Lauren owes her life to the immediate availability of an AED. “This isn’t just a cause for me—it’s personal,” said Lauren Quint. “I survived because someone nearby knew what to do and could actually find the device. This campaign is about ensuring every resident in Massachusetts gets that same chance at a second life.”

A Family Legacy of Advocacy

The Shock Squad’s leadership also includes cousins Tyler Mola, a UMass Medical School student, and Danielle Piantedosi, whose own mother is an SCA survivor. Their firsthand experience with the fragility of life and the power of rapid response fueled the campaign's momentum.

“We were lucky, but too many families aren’t,” said Danielle Piantedosi. “This campaign is our way of making sure AEDs are found even faster when someone needs one. Every second counts.” Her cousin, Tyler Mola, added: “We want my aunt's survival to be the norm, not the exception. That’s why we’re in.”



Combatting the 3% Survival Rate

The urgency of the Squad’s mission is underscored by sobering local data. While the national survival rate for SCA is 10%, research has shown that in certain areas within Eastern Massachusetts, survival rates have been as low as 3%. In stark contrast, "Heart-Safe" cities that have successfully mapped and registered their AEDs see survival rates climb as high as 50-70%.

Driven by a mission to create a heart-safe Commonwealth, the Boston Shock Squad—including students from UMass Chan Medical School, Northeastern University, and Masconomet Regional High School—has significantly strengthened the state's emergency infrastructure.These verified locations can now be integrated into databases accessible to 911 dispatchers, closing the "search gap" that often proves fatal.

Wrap Event & Charity Raffle

The event at PubliCo is a celebration of these volunteers and the "Chain of Survival." The afternoon will feature a charity raffle with prizes available for just $1 per ticket, including autographed jerseys from Jayson Tatum, Wade Boggs, and Christian Gonzalez, and memorabilia from icons like Walter Payton and Jerry Rice.

Event Details:

What: Restart a Heart: Massachusetts Wrap Event

When: Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Where: PubliCo, 11 Dorchester St, South Boston, MA

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/BostonShockSquadWrapEvent

Media Inquiries:

Greg Coon, Co-Founder, Cardiac Crusade

214-207-5303 (Text)

thecardiaccrusade@gmail.com

www.cardiaccrusade.org

