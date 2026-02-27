Submit Release
ICRC president calls for restraint and de-escalation amidst hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan

We are witnessing a profound escalation of hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The people of this region have already endured decades of conflict, displacement and loss. They have seen and felt the impact of war on their loved ones and in their communities.

Civilians, the wounded and others not – or no longer – taking part in the fighting must be protected, and humanitarian assistance must reach all those affected. Hospitals must be able to operate and access to essential services must be guaranteed. These are not privileges. They are obligations under international humanitarian law.

Together with colleagues from the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, and in coordination with state authorities, the ICRC is preparing an operational response to humanitarian needs on the ground. The focus on both sides of the border now is to support health facilities treating people who were wounded by hostilities. However, no humanitarian response can compensate for political will to respect the rules of war and prioritize de-escalation. 

