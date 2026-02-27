Nightly partial closure at Nāwiliwili Road and Halekō intersection begins Monday, March 2
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the nightly partial closure of the intersection of Nāwiliwili Road and Halekō Road in the northbound direction from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are also contingency dates from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13.
The closure is necessary for crews to do an underground survey to check where the utilities are for future sewer and water installation at the intersection. This project is to support the county of Kauaʻi’s Uahi Ridge Affordable Multi-Family Rental Housing Project. During the work, the right lane will be closed. Flaggers will be on-site and electronic signs will be posted.
Work is weather permitting. For weekly lane closure information visit the website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
