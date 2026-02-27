Destination sign installations at eastbound H-1 Freeway Vineyard off-ramp rescheduled for Tuesday, March 3

Main, News Posted on Feb 27, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of destination sign work that requires the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway, between the Kalihi Street overpass and the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 20B).

Recent severe weather events and equipment availability postponed destination sign installations previously scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 17. Work will now be performed on Tuesday, March 3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Two right lanes and shoulder on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, will be closed between the Kalihi Street overpass and the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 20B). The Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 20B) will be fully closed for installations just above the ramp. Motorists will be detoured to remain on the eastbound H-1 Freeway where they may take the Pali Highway off-ramp (Exit 21A) to access Vineyard Boulevard.

Additional work to complete demolition of old signposts, and install a traffic-monitoring camera, will be completed on the evenings of Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Crews will close the far right lane on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, the right shoulder and the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 20B) during this work.

Installation of the new, upgraded signs on the westbound Airport Viaduct previously scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 14, was also postponed due to weather and shipping delays. The rescheduling of this work will be announced as scheduled.

Further installations of new, upgraded signs will require full closures of the roadway and will be announced as scheduled. The estimated completion date of this work is Fall 2026.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###