First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches California Love, California Strong to fight loneliness across the state

“California is leading the way in strengthening belonging, building social connection and addressing social isolation. Events like today show the power of service to bring people together. When we serve together, we connect to something bigger than ourselves and build meaningful relationships with our communities and one another,” said Josh Fryday, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer.

“Connection and belonging are foundational to health and well-being. We are committed to building a healthy California for all where every person feels supported and every community feels seen. One of the most important ways to do this is to make connections and foster belonging in our communities,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“This initiative reflects the power of community and why we need to come together to strengthen our sense of connection, expand access to resources and build on the work that organizations across the state do every day to help Californians,” said Aubrie Fong, Acting Executive Director of the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications.

Throughout 2026, California Love, California Strong will continue to bring communities together across the state through monthly activations, connecting Californians to service opportunities, resources, and one another.

For more information, visit calovecastrong.com.