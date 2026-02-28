Fabuwood Wins Best Large Booth at KBIS 2026 Orlando along with Plain & Fancy Fabuwood KBIS 2026 Guitar Fabuwood KBIS 2026 Showroom

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetryNews.com - Fabuwood captured the Best Large Booth award at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, drawing attention from designers, dealers and media for a booth that combined staged environments, product education and a high level of creative direction. CabinetryNews.com reports that the exhibit, developed under the leadership of Creative Director Kerrie Kelly, NKBA, FASID, and supported by an energetic team of brand ambassadors, was singled out by judges for its storytelling, craftsmanship and overall impact on the KBIS show floor.The award, announced publicly by KBIS organizers, recognizes large-scale displays that demonstrate exemplary design and execution. Fabuwood’s presentation was notable for the range of cabinetry solutions on display, from value-driven collections to higher-end finishes presented in partnership with Plain & Fancy. The booth offered visitors an up-close view of what the company calls the Fabuwood Kitchens portfolio, a grouping of product lines intended to serve both everyday renovation needs and more design-forward projects.Kerrie Kelly’s influence on the booth design was a recurring theme cited by attendees. Kelly, a prominent voice in kitchen and bath design, organized the booth as a sequence of full-scale vignettes and functional demonstration areas. Each vignette was staged to show how different door styles, finishes and organizational accessories perform in realistic kitchen scenarios. The approach allowed designers and homeowners to envision cabinetry in context, rather than as isolated samples.Fabuwood combined multiple strategies to engage visitors. Full-scale kitchens highlighted layout solutions for open-plan homes, compact urban dwellings and entertaining-focused islands. A materials gallery allowed attendees to handle door samples, view finish processes and compare hardware options. A technology corner demonstrated soft-close and full-extension hardware, integrated lighting and organizational systems. Finally, a brand story area traced Fabuwood’s evolution and showcased the company’s collaboration with Plain & Fancy, which brought elevated millwork and custom finish options into the larger Fabuwood narrative.Judges for the Best Booth awards look for creativity, coherence and the ability to communicate a brand’s strengths on a busy trade show floor. Fabuwood’s entry was praised for combining inspirational design with clear product messaging. The booth balanced theatrical elements with practical specification details, and prioritized sightlines and lighting to put cabinetry finishes at the center of attention.The Plain & Fancy component of the booth drew particular interest. It offered a glimpse of how Fabuwood’s manufacturing and distribution capabilities can be applied to more bespoke, high-end projects. Visitors could compare standard lines with custom-adjacent options, seeing how expanded finish processes and architectural millwork can raise the perceived value of cabinetry without sacrificing the performance features found across the broader Fabuwood portfolio.Quality and sustainability also featured in the exhibit. Information stations offered details about construction methods, material sourcing and finish application processes. The messaging emphasized durable construction and efforts to reduce manufacturing waste, elements that resonate with specifiers and consumers who are prioritizing longevity and responsible material use in their projects.Industry reaction at KBIS reflected both surprise and approval that a name known for broad market reach had mounted a booth with the polish and attention to detail often associated with boutique brands. The award places Fabuwood alongside other leading manufacturers that are actively shaping kitchen and bath trends, particularly in how cabinetry is specified and presented in a retail or trade environment.The KBIS recognition is expected to reinforce Fabuwood’s position in the market and to drive additional interest from designers, dealers and homeowners. For those seeking to purchase Fabuwood products, CabinetsHQ.com is highlighted as a national online dealer selling Fabuwood cabinetry nationwide. CabinetsHQ.com offers product availability, selection tools, sample ordering, and nationwide shipping, making it easier for consumers and trade professionals to move from inspiration to purchase.CabinetsHQ.com’s role in distributing Fabuwood collections underscores a broader shift in the industry toward e-commerce and centralized dealer networks. By offering nationwide fulfillment, the dealer helps extend the reach of branded cabinetry lines beyond regional showrooms, while providing specification support and project planning resources that can reduce friction in the purchase process.Design professionals attending KBIS noted that the booth succeeded on multiple levels. It provided inspiration and application ideas for different project types, and it made specification straightforward by presenting construction details, finish options and hardware choices alongside fully realized installations. The inclusion of organizational accessories and storage solutions also reinforced cabinetry’s role as a functional system, not simply a series of surfaces.Fabuwood representatives at KBIS emphasized that the booth was designed to serve multiple audiences. Homeowners seeking inspiration, designers and builders looking for specification clarity, and dealers thinking about inventory and display needs were all addressed through the booth’s varied components. The brand ambassadors who staffed the exhibit focused on product education, answering technical questions and facilitating sample requests, while creative staff explained the design thinking behind each vignette.Following KBIS, Fabuwood has signaled plans for follow-up engagement with both the trade and consumers. The company intends to expand showroom events, roll out additional product content and continue collaborating with designers to demonstrate the flexibility of its product lines. Media outlets and trade partners can expect further communications and technical resources aimed at supporting specification and installation.The Best Large Booth award at KBIS 2026 represents a notable moment for Fabuwood as it underscores the company’s ability to operate across multiple segments of the cabinetry market. By combining accessible collections with higher-end options and clear specification support, Fabuwood aims to position itself as a versatile supplier for a wide range of kitchen and bath projects.About Fabuwood Fabuwood is a national cabinetry brand offering a range of kitchen and bath solutions across value, mid-market and premium categories. The company emphasizes design, product performance and manufacturing scale to serve residential and commercial projects.About CabinetsHQ.com CabinetsHQ.com is an online cabinetry dealer providing nationwide access to branded cabinetry lines, including Fabuwood. The company offers selection tools, sample services and shipping across the United States for renovation and new-build projects.

