As U.S. Postpartum Risks Remain High, Families Turn to Ancient Chinese Postpartum Tradition

A confinement nanny bottle-feeds a newborn while the mother rests during zuo yue zi, a traditional Chinese postpartum recovery practice. Photo: My Asian Nanny

With most pregnancy-related deaths occurring after childbirth, parents are seeking more structured recovery support at home.

In Chinese tradition, this isn’t pampering — it’s preventive care. The first month shapes a mother’s long-term health. We’ve understood this for generations.” — Stephanie Lin, Founder of My Asian Nanny

MONTEREY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Sarah M. told friends she planned to hire a live-in Chinese caregiver for the first month after giving birth, the reaction was immediate — and skeptical.“Is that really necessary?” one asked.“Won’t you want privacy?” said another.After her first child, Sarah had assumed exhaustion was simply part of new motherhood. “I never slept more than two hours at a time,” she said. “I cried in the shower so no one would see. I thought that was normal.”Six weeks after her second baby arrived, she saw it differently.“With my yue sao — a postpartum nanny — I wasn’t alone at 3 a.m. She handled night feedings, prepared warming soups, and reminded me to rest. I healed faster. I felt steadier. I actually remember those first weeks this time.”Sarah is among more than 1,000 families who have hired live-in Chinese postpartum nannies through a Southern California–based referral agency, a milestone that Stephanie Lin, founder of My Asian Nanny Inc., says reflects a broader shift in how American parents approach recovery after childbirth.While confinement care has long been common in Chinese households, demand is expanding across cultural backgrounds as more families seek structured postpartum support at home. Clients now include families with no prior exposure to the tradition who are researching options such as hiring a postpartum nanny for overnight newborn care during the critical first month after birth.The practice, known as zuo yue zi (pronounced “zoo-oh yweh-zuh”), translates to “sitting the month.” For centuries, Chinese families have treated the first 30 days after childbirth as a protected recovery window. During that time, mothers are encouraged to limit physical strain while a trained caregiver provides round-the-clock newborn and maternal support inside the home.Interest in structured postpartum care has grown as conversations around maternal health become more visible nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. maternal mortality rate was 22.3 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022 — higher than many other developed nations — and most pregnancy-related deaths occur during the postpartum period. Many mothers also report feeling under-supported after hospital discharge, managing physical recovery and newborn care with limited follow-up guidance.Unlike traditional babysitting, these caregivers focus on both infant care and maternal recovery. Responsibilities typically include managing overnight feedings, bathing and soothing the newborn, monitoring sleep patterns and preparing nutrient-dense meals intended to replenish the mother’s strength. Some also offer breastfeeding guidance and help establish early routines, giving parents greater confidence before the placement concludes.“In traditional Chinese culture, postpartum care is viewed as preventive,” Lin said. “The belief is that proper rest and nutrition during the first month can influence long-term wellbeing. For many American families, this offers a more structured approach to recovery.”For families comparing options and evaluating postpartum nanny costs , Lin said some find confinement care comparable to hiring multiple specialists separately, such as postpartum doulas, night nurses and meal services.“When someone experienced is present in the home — especially overnight — it reduces stress in a very tangible way,” Lin said. “Parents often say they feel more confident because they’re not trying to figure everything out alone.”At the center of the practice are caregivers who often bring decades of newborn and maternal care experience. According to Lin, they draw on generational knowledge developed through years of practical work with families across multiple births and recovery situations.“These caregivers have supported mothers through C-section recovery, breastfeeding challenges and newborn sleep transitions,” Lin said. “They bring calm to what can otherwise feel overwhelming.”Each nanny in the agency’s network undergoes background checks, reference verification and skills screening before being matched with families based on household needs.For Sarah, the difference was clear. “The first time, I felt like I was barely surviving,” she said. “The second time, I felt cared for.”About My Asian Nanny Inc.Founded in 2011, My Asian Nanny Inc. connects families nationwide with vetted confinement nannies, night nurses and newborn care specialists trained in the tradition of zuo yue zi. Based in Monterey Park, California, the agency has served more than 1,000 families across the United States. More information is available at myasiannanny.com.

confinement nanny postpartum care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.