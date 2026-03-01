SYDNEY ERUPTS IN ECSTATICA AT THE 48TH SYDNEY GAY AND LESBIAN MARDI GRAS PARADE

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night, Saturday 28 February 2026, Sydney burst into collective euphoria as the 48th anniversary of the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade lit up Oxford Street, Flinders Street and Moore Park Road.Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson said, “The Parade was loud, physical, and unapologetic. From some of the boldest floats Mardi Gras has ever produced to hundreds and thousands of people lining Oxford Street, this was ECSTATICA in full public view. The energy carried straight into the After Party with Blak Joy , and so many incredible community events across Sydney where celebration became a connection. The Festival closes today with a sold-out Laneway street party, wrapping the month in music, bodies, and collective release.”Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper said, “Mardi Gras is a dazzling and powerful showcase of Sydney at its absolute loudest and proudest. The NSW Government is proud to support the Mardi Gras Parade, which is one of the world’s largest and most spectacular celebrations of the LGBTQIA+ community and is the pride of our major events calendar. Mardi Gras not only showcases Sydney as a culturally vibrant and welcoming global city, but it also attracts tens of thousands of visitors from across Australia and around the world, injecting millions of dollars into local businesses, hospitality and tourism operators and the broader NSW visitor economy.”An estimated 250,000 spectators lined the route as more than 10,000 marchers across more than 170 floats brought this year’s Festival theme, ECSTATICA, to life. The Parade throbbed with rhythm and revelry, with pulsing music and a kaleidoscope of bold costumes, transforming the streets into a bold declaration of visibility and unapologetic self-expression.The procession began with Dykes on Bikes, followed by First Nations marchers and the 78ers, honouring the history and origins of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Creative and community-led groups then filled the streets with movement, heat and electrifying energy, including the debut of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Community Float paying tribute to Aussie comedy star and queer icon Magda Szubanski.The 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is proudly supported by Government Partner, the City of Sydney, and Strategic Sponsor, the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.MEDIA CONTACTS: ORIGINAL SPIN |originalspin.auTimothee Luong: timothee@originalspin.com.au | M: 0435 715 017Amber Forrest-Bisley: amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817EDITORS NOTESSydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) is an LGBTQIA+ not-for-profit member-based organisation that produces the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and Festival and several other events and supportive initiatives throughout the year. SGLMG was built on the foundations laid by early community activists who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights in a time of widespread, institutionalised oppression and discrimination. Year-round, SGLMG also develops initiatives that celebrate LGBTQIA+ identity, champion creative expression, challenge injustice, and elevate diverse voices. The organisation proudly provides a platform for SOGIESC communities to share with the world.

