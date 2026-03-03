Dr. Alchristian Villaruz Announces Release of Debut Book, Signposts: Unexpected Encounters of Grace, Mercy & Truth

Dr. Alchristian Villaruz Signposts: Unexpected Encounters of Gracy, Mercy & Truth

A faith-based book exploring how Christ works in everyday life, including during life’s most challenging moments

GRANTHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alchristian Villaruz has announced the release of his debut book, Signposts: Unexpected Encounters of Grace, Mercy & Truth. The book presents a collection of testimonies reflecting how Christ works in everyday life, including during life’s most difficult moments.Dr. Villaruz is an emergency room physician, U.S. Navy veteran, immigrant, husband, and father. He lives on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with his wife and sons. Throughout his life and career, he has encountered hardships that he believes were met with God’s mercy. Through this book, those experiences are shared to highlight the role of faith during challenging circumstances.Within the pages of his first book, Dr. Villaruz shares accounts describing a God who heals, teaches, and extends grace, while emphasizing divine presence in unexpected places. “Travel through combat zones, overcrowded emergency units, shopping malls, and everyday neighborhoods to discover a Christ who appears where life is hardest and hope is diminished,” said Dr. Villaruz.Signposts explores themes of grace, mercy, truth, resilience, and spiritual awareness in daily life.In February 2026, Signposts was released on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, where it is available in multiple formats. The book can be found on Amazon at https://a.co/d/0fGcaxf7 . It is published by Orison Publishers Inc., a boutique publishing agency that supports faith-based authors.ABOUT DR. ALCHRISTIAN VILLARUZDr. Alchristian Villaruz is an emergency room physician, U.S. Navy veteran, immigrant, husband, and father.

