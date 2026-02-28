Elite Bird Management Named Airport Bird Control Services Company of the Year for 2026

Recognition award given to Elite Bird Management for excellence in airport bird control services in 2026

Elite Bird Management Recognized as 2026 Leader in Airport Bird Control Services

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Bird Management has been named Airport Bird Control Services Company of the Year for 2026 by Transportation Review Magazine, affirming its leadership in safeguarding aviation environments through specialized bird mitigation strategies . The recognition reflects the company’s strong performance and trusted expertise in addressing avian hazards across airports , hangars, and complex aviation infrastructures.Airports continue to face high operational risks from bird activity, including disruptions to ground operations, contamination of critical surfaces, and potential interference with aircraft systems. Elite Bird Management delivers focused and effective solutions that directly address these challenges. Its services include large-scale exclusion systems, advanced sensory deterrents, habitat modification, and humane removal — all designed to prevent bird strikes and maintain uninterrupted airport operations.The company’s approach stands out for its emphasis on long-term prevention over temporary deterrence. By integrating structural, behavioral, and environmental interventions, Elite Bird Management helps aviation facilities create safer, more efficient ecosystems that protect both passengers and wildlife. This award underscores the essential role bird control plays in aviation safety and recognizes Elite Bird Management’s continued contribution to industry standards.To schedule a consultation or learn more about bird control strategies, visit the Elite Bird Management website at https://www.elitebirdmanagement.com/ About Elite Bird ManagementElite Bird Management is a U.S.-based specialist in large-facility and aviation-focused bird control solutions. The company provides comprehensive exclusion, deterrent, and wildlife-safe mitigation services tailored to airports, transportation hubs, industrial sites, and commercial complexes. With a strong commitment to safety, compliance, and long-term sustainability, Elite Bird Management supports organizations in protecting infrastructure, maintaining operational efficiency, and meeting regulatory requirements in bird and wildlife management.Media Contact:Content EditorWebsite: https://www.brandrep.com/

