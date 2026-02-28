To Tackle Doctor Shortage in Inland Empire, J.W. Vines Medical Foundation Expands Mentorship Program

In 2025, five students graduated from the 23rd annual Elma Vines Summer Health Academy. . To become a co-sponsor with the Foundation, visit VinesMedical.org. They are (from left) Ayanna McAlister, Hana Roble, Keith (KJ) Adeyemi Colder, Sarah Peters, and Alana Gibbs. The J.W. Vines Foundation board members and leadership team

Our objective is to increase the number of Black participants in the Elma Vines Summer Health Academy by 10 this year, by 20 next year, and by 30 additional participants in 2028” — J. W. Foundation Chairman Dr. A. J. Rogers.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There will be a shortage of 5,000 physicians in the Inland Empire (IE) over the next 10 years, according to Dr. G. Richard Olds, the founding Dean of the medical school at the University of California, Riverside. The J.W. Vines Medical Foundation anticipated the problem 23 years ago and, in response, created The Elma Vines Summer Health Academy to recruit new Black doctors to the region.The summer Academy mentors pre-med university students, providing a pathway to medical school and a future career in the health care industry. Its ultimate goal is to address the physician shortage by increasing Black physician representation throughout the region.According to UCR's research, the IE currently has 42 primary care doctors per 100,000 residents, well below the recommended range of 60 to 80 per 100,000. The area is considered one of the most underserved regions in the country due, in large part, to high poverty rates combined with rapid population growth.This five-week paid program provides students with one-on-one mentoring from surgeons, general practitioners, pediatricians, and dentists, as well as experience working with medical office staff.Students are tutored in etiquette and medical professionalism, as well as the importance of confidentiality when handling sensitive information.Students also receive instruction in creating and delivering medical presentations and developing public speaking skills. Each student is required to prepare and present a weekly report regarding their encounters, observations, and knowledge gain.“This experience helps students gain a strong foundation for medical school admissions and future healthcare careers,” said Foundation Chair, Dr. A.J. Rogers.Because this is a full-time internship, participants receive a stipend to help cover their time and effort.The Academy was established 23 years ago, and to date, 98 students have benefitted from this unique educational experience. 89 are now practicing physicians, while others have advanced their careers as MD/PhD researchers, university faculty members, or in other health-related disciplines. Nearly all participants have entered the healthcare arena in some capacity.The J.W. Vines Medical Foundation is appealing to potential donors, including foundations, hospitals, medical groups, government agencies, nonprofits, corporations/businesses, and other stakeholders, to help fund the Academy's expansion. To become a co-sponsor with the Foundation, visit VinesMedical.org Students interested in applying are advised to submit a letter of recommendation by email to contact@vinesmedical.orgor apply online at VinesMedical.org . The submission deadline is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 pm.For more information, call Carl M. Dameron at (909) 534-9500 or email Carl@DameronCommunciations.comDr. Ancel J. Rogers is a Cardiothoracic surgeon in Colton, California, affiliated with multiple area hospitals, including Riverside Community Hospital. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Stanford University, received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and has been in practice for more than 20 years.About the J.W. Vines Medical Society and Foundation: The James Wesley Vines Medical Society Inc. is a not-for-profit organization representing African American physicians in California’s Inland Empire and is a component of the National Medical Association. The J.W. Vines Foundation Inc. is the society's philanthropic arm. Together, their mission is to address healthcare disparities by increasing the number of African American health professionals serving the region and diversifying the Inland Empire's healthcare workforce. For more information, go to : VinesMedical.org. To become a co-sponsor, visit VinesMedical.org.

