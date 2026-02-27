Prime Minister Carney welcomes the appointment of Kelly A. Burke as Canada’s new Commissioner of Official Languages

CANADA, February 27 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the appointment of Kelly A. Burke as Canada’s new Commissioner of Official Languages. This appointment, which was recently approved by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective March 30, 2026.

Ms. Burke brings more than two decades of experience across public service, governance, and higher education. A senior administrator and legal expert, she has held leadership roles in the Ontario Public Service, including as Deputy Ombudsman and Commissioner of French Language Services as well as Assistant Deputy Minister and Chief Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Francophone Affairs.

As Commissioner of Official Languages, Ms. Burke will be responsible for promoting the equality of the English and French languages in Canadian society and supporting the preservation and development of official language minority communities. She will also ensure the equality of English and French within federal institutions and other organisations subject to the Official Languages Act.

The Prime Minister thanked Raymond Théberge, who served as Commissioner of Official Languages from 2018 to 2026, for his leadership and contributions to advancing linguistic duality and protecting language rights in Canada. He wished him all the best in the future.

“Bilingualism is at the heart of the Canadian identity – we are a country that respects and celebrates its official languages. With Kelly Burke’s experience and expertise, she is uniquely qualified to protect this identity and build a stronger, more inclusive Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The Commissioner of Official Languages is an Agent of Parliament appointed under the Official Languages Act for a term of seven years.

The appointment is made by the Governor in Council after consultation with the leader of each recognised party in the Senate and House of Commons and approval by resolution of both Houses of Parliament.

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages was created in 1970 under the Official Languages Act to protect and promote linguistic duality in Canada.

