Gov. Pillen Signs Order, Shares Information on Collections to Support Fire Relief for Ag Producers

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order that will help support the transportation of much-needed hay, feed, fencing and other supplies to fire ravaged areas of Kansas and Oklahoma. Cattle have been killed and injured. Some were set loose by producers to allow them to escape the flames. Today’s action by Gov. Pillen eases certain transportation regulations that will allow for expedited delivery of items to ranchers in need.

“When neighbor states are in need, Nebraska stands ready to respond,” said Gov. Pillen. “The quicker we can get donated supplies into those states, the better their chance of mitigating additional losses from these fires.”

Reports indicate that more than 300,000 acres have been destroyed across portions of northwest Oklahoma and southwest Kansas.

“Nebraska cattle producers understand the devastating effects of wildfires firsthand. From the very moment Nebraska Cattlemen members heard about the wildfires happening across the Great Plains, our office began receiving outreach from people who stand ready to help their fellow producers,” said Nebraska Cattlemen President Craig Uden. “We thank Governor Pillen for signing this important executive order as we work to help our friends in other states."

Donations of hay and ranching supplies are being collected at the following two Nebraska locations until March 6:

Saunders County Fairgrounds, 635 E 1st St, Wahoo

Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers, 2218 E. Walker Rd, North Platte

Executive Order 26-05 can be found on this link:.https://govdocs.nebraska.gov/docs/pilot/pubs/eoindex.html