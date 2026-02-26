Submit Release
Ambassador Mirošič at the Transatlantic Gas Security Summit in Washington, D.C.

SLOVENIA, February 26 - On February 24, 2026, Ambassador Iztok Mirošič attended the Transatlantic Gas Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer. The event was hosted by the Chair of the White House National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and the Deputy Chairman, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

