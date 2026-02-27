Prime Minister Robert Golob: "Cooperation between the two countries has gained renewed momentum and delivered tangible results"

SLOVENIA, February 27 - They discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of the economy and advanced technologies. They exchanged views on the key issues that will be at the forefront of the spring meeting of the European Council, including deepening the EU internal market and strengthening the competitiveness and strategic autonomy of the European Union. Following working visits in 2022 and 2023, this is the third bilateral visit by Prime Minister Golob to France. President Macron visited Slovenia in October 2025.

In a statement to the media, Prime Minister Golob said that when two leaders share values oriented towards openness, democracy and human rights, concrete results follow. "This is the essence of cooperation between nations — keeping in mind tangible benefits, practical cooperation, the creation of new jobs and, above all, care for future development," said the Prime Minister.

He also welcomed the European Commission's approval yesterday of the Slovenian initiative My Voice, My Choice, which aims to ensure that all women in Europe, wherever they live, have access to safe and affordable abortion. The right to abortion, enshrined in the constitutions of both Slovenia and France, is unfortunately not something that can be taken for granted in many parts of Europe, he noted. "I am proud that, despite opposition from certain conservative forces both in Parliament and in the Commission, this initiative, which represents liberal values and puts people first, has prevailed. Thank you for the cooperation and support in this process," added Prime Minister Golob.

He went on to say: "Cooperation between the two traditionally friendly countries has, over the past four years, gained renewed momentum and delivered tangible results, including in the areas of the economy and industry, where France is one of the largest foreign investors, particularly in the automotive sector. In the field of logistics, which is one of Slovenia's most important sectors, Slovenia has set highly ambitious plans to double transport from the Adriatic towards Central Europe. To that end, we are not only expanding the Port of Koper, but also building and developing railway connections and infrastructure." He added that by 2030 the transhipment volume at the Port of Koper will nearly double from its current level.

Prime Minister Golob stressed that his friendship with President Macron and the contacts between the two countries help the economy create new jobs and, above all, generate new added value. "Cooperation in the defence industry has strengthened considerably. We all agree that Europe must take on a greater share of sovereignty in this area. In practical terms, this again means new jobs and further development. It is precisely on strategic autonomy, the topic we discuss most at the European Council, that France and Slovenia share similar views," said the Prime Minister.

"We will have to decide whether we really want to wait for consensus among all 27 Member States, or whether, following the example of the euro, we can pursue a new, voluntary model that will enable those countries that are ready and able to progress with integration at a faster pace to ensure that, in key areas, we can effectively keep pace with the other global powers," said the Prime Minister. He added that he personally believes that the ideas and views coming from France are the right approach if Europe is to keep pace with the world in global competition. Slovenia stands ready to follow this approach.

Strategic autonomy covers several areas and Prime Minister Golob highlighted three of them where further deepening is expected in the future: capital markets, the banking union, and space. "I am convinced that Europe must establish a strategic space economy," said the Prime Minister. "Advanced technologies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, are an area that will certainly fundamentally transform the development of society over the next ten years. Europe, particularly France, is still well positioned for now. We have everything in our hands to shape future development," the Prime Minister said. He added that he looks forward to concrete steps in these areas and to the joint development of European solutions that will safeguard national sovereignty.

He also noted that there are many things that connect Slovenia and France, including cycling. Here, too, we have established a very good dialogue with the organisers of the Tour de France, and I am convinced that at some point in the future, although the exact year is not yet known, the Tour de France will start in Slovenia. This will be another step demonstrating how closely the two countries are connected and how they are similar in many respects.

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, expressed his satisfaction that the two leaders are continuing their talks in Paris on the international situation, the European agenda and various aspects of bilateral cooperation. He also noted with satisfaction that the two countries are cooperating effectively and are committed to common democratic and liberal values and social progress. He described the success of the My Voice My Choice initiative at the European level as an important step forward for women across the continent.

President Macron also thanked Prime Minister Golob for the aligned positions of both countries on all international political issues and numerous other topics in the Middle East – including Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, where Slovenia has consistently demonstrated its commitment and clear stance. "I would also like to congratulate Slovenia, which has completed its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2024–2025 and has been very active on all these issues," said President Macron.

He also highlighted the joint efforts to build a stronger, more competitive, and more sovereign Europe. "This strategic autonomy, which we both defend and believe in, brings very concrete results for our citizens and is key to the prosperity and independence of our region. These efforts aim for greater simplification, greater trade diversification, and public and private investment in innovation capacities and breakthrough technologies, particularly in the area of capital markets," said President Macron. He added that he and Prime Minister Golob would also exchange views on the Western Balkans on its path towards Europe. "Slovenia has a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area, and I know that you always approach this issue with a great sense of responsibility and help Europe succeed on this path," he said.

French President Macron and Prime Minister Golob also discussed bilateral relations following the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the field of defence. "I thank you for your trust in purchasing the Caesar systems. In the economic sphere, we have shared the success of Franco-Slovenian cooperation, which originates in Novo Mesto," said President Macron, recalling the Renault Twingo electric model and the cooperation between Luka Koper and CMA CGM, which plays a key role in connecting Europe and the Adriatic with global maritime routes.

"In the field of energy, the two countries have opted for nuclear energy, and the summit in Paris on 10 March will provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation in industry, science, the networking of experts and the strengthening of European electricity network integration. We also want to do even more in the field of artificial intelligence through further cooperation between our leading players in this field," said President Macron. He mentioned in particular the joint European company EuroHPC. "Slovenia's strategy for artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and quantum computing, as well as the partnership between Slovenia and France, thus serve to strengthen European technological sovereignty," he added, expressing his sincere satisfaction with the excellent relations between the two countries.