LSU Health Shreveport Launches First-of-Its-Kind Hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy Program in Lafayette

Louisiana’s first Hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program addresses critical workforce needs through alignment with the HERO Fund.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to Louisiana’s growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Health Professions and Sciences has launched a hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program in Lafayette , the first of its kind in Louisiana. The program was officially unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, March 2 at the new Lafayette campus site, located at 902 Coolidge Street. Fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE), the program will welcome its inaugural class of 24 students in May 2026.Developed in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) through its Healthcare Education Reinvestment Opportunity (HERO) Fund, and Rehab Essentials , the strategic resource for licensure-track health programs, this innovative program expands access to physical therapy education in Southwest Louisiana and addresses critical workforce needs across the state.“I tell everyone how excited I am to be part of this inaugural class of future physical therapists,” said Camille Fletcher, one of the 24 students who will begin the program in May. “As an Acadiana native, this program from LSU Health Shreveport was my first choice for physical therapy school, and I can’t wait for classes to begin.”The hybrid model combines online coursework with hands-on clinical education through partnerships with healthcare providers like Ochsner Lafayette General, allowing students to train close to home while gaining the expertise and experience needed to serve patients statewide.Through this collaboration, LSU Health Shreveport DPT hybrid program - Lafayette joins a select group of universities implementing the enTandem DPT℠ model, a comprehensive framework that extends far beyond curriculum. enTandem DPT℠ integrates academic design, hybrid faculty development, accreditation alignment and long-term operational support.The Rehab Essentials enTandem DPT℠ model is designed not only to accelerate the program launch, but also to sustain excellence, creating clear pathways from classroom to clinical practice and employment. This collaboration allows LSU Health Shreveport to expand its reach in Louisiana while advancing student success and strengthening the healthcare workforce its communities rely on.“By bringing our Doctor of Physical Therapy program to Lafayette, we are expanding opportunity for students and addressing the healthcare workforce needs of our communities,” said Sharon Dunn, PT, PhD, Dean of the School of Health Professions and Sciences.Physical therapy plays a vital role in helping individuals recover mobility, manage pain and maintain long-term physical function across their lifespans. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 11% from 2024 to 2034, a rate much higher than the national average of occupations. This will create an anticipated estimate of 13,200 job openings each year, due to growth and replacement needs. Workforce development initiatives like the new hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Lafayette are essential to expanding access to high-quality care and meeting Louisiana’s mounting need for skilled physical therapists.“This collaboration connects LSU Health Shreveport’s academic excellence with Ochsner Lafayette General’s clinical expertise,” added Daniel Flowers, PT, PhD, Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy. “The hybrid format allows students to stay in their communities while earning a top-quality DPT degree.”“This program creates new opportunities in Acadiana and ensures our patients have access to well-trained physical therapists,” said Patrick Gandy, Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.“This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration between academic and healthcare systems to meet Louisiana’s workforce needs,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer, Ochsner Health.“Through the innovative HERO fund utilizing public-private partnerships, the Department set out to reduce barriers to healthcare programs that create pipelines into high-demand health careers for Louisiana students. This program is a great example of that goal,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein.CONTACTS:Lisa BabinChief of Staff, Communication and Government AffairsOffice: 318-675-8769Cell: 318-458-0166Mark KleinPublic Relations CoordinatorOffice: 318-675-8789Cell: 225-288-3560ABOUT LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORTLSU Health Shreveport is one of two health sciences centers of the Louisiana State University (LSU) System and home to the only academic medical center in a 150-mile radius. The primary mission of LSU Health Shreveport is to teach, heal and discover in order to advance the well-being of the state, region and beyond. LSU Health Shreveport encompasses the School of Medicine, School of Graduate Studies and School of Health Professions and Sciences, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and a robust research enterprise. For more information, visit www.lsuhs.edu ABOUT REHAB ESSENTIALSRehab Essentials Inc. is an edTech company dedicated to driving the modernization and optimization of health professions education programs at universities worldwide. By partnering with academic institutions, Rehab Essentials provides innovative, customized solutions to deliver high-quality, scalable health professions education, helping universities meet the continuing demand for increased capacity and steady revenue growth with affordable, accessible programs. For more information, visit www.rehabessentials.com ABOUT enTANDEM DPT℠enTandem DPT℠ is a ready-to-launch hybrid entry-level Doctor of Physical Therapy program—designed to eliminate the time, cost, and complexity of developing a hybrid delivery model alone. It provides a proven academic framework that shortens time to market by up to two years, drives new enrollment and revenue opportunities, and empowers universities to deliver a high-quality program that reflects their mission, values, and academic standards. Learn more at https://rehabessentials.com/product/entandem-dpt ABOUT OCHSNER LAFAYETTE GENERALOchsner Lafayette General has more than 5,500 employees and serves 220,000 patients per year. The organization includes Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (Ochsner LGMC); Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital; Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital; Ochsner St. Martin Hospital; Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics (Ochsner UHC); Ochsner Acadia General Hospital; Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital; Ochsner American Legion Hospital; and a number of clinics, urgent cares and professional centers. Ochsner LGMC is the only Level II Trauma Center in Southwest Louisiana. Both Ochsner LGMC and Ochsner UHC are major teaching hospitals, providing graduate medical education across many disciplines. To learn more, visit www.ochsner.org/Lafayette

