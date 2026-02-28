Agrellus Appoints Dr. Sofia Kamenidou as Field Operations and Innovation Manager to Expand Proving Ground Trials

Sofia Kamenidou

Agrellus Appoints Dr. Sofia Kamenidou as Field Operations and Innovation Manager to Expand the Increasing Value of Proving Ground - Farm Scale Trials.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, Inc., a leader in agricultural technology and synergistic grower services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sofia Kamenidou as Field Operations and Innovation Manager. Dr. Kamenidou joins the company’s leadership team to spearhead the operational excellence and technical expansion of Agrellus.

Dr. Kamenidou brings over fifteen years of high-level expertise in plant science, nutrition, and complex project management. She holds a PhD in Plant Science and Nutrition, complemented by an MSc in Horticulture and a BSc in Crop and Food Production. Her career is distinguished by her ability to bridge the gap between rigorous scientific research and large-scale operational execution.

Prior to joining Agrellus, Sofia served as the Project Manager for the Citrus Clean Plant Network (CCPN) at the University of California Riverside. During her tenure, she managed the administration of the California center, oversaw virology and analytical laboratories, and acted as a vital liaison between the scientific community and the agricultural industry. Her experience also includes significant work in neurocognitive data quality control and clinical trials, where she refined her skills in standard operating procedure (SOP) development and team training.

At Agrellus, Dr. Kamenidou's primary focus will be managing the Proving Ground field operations division, which includes building comprehensive trial protocols, recruiting and training agronomists, and overseeing the execution of data collection processes to create high-value deliverable certified data sets for agricultural manufacturers.

"We are recruiting great minds who understand the value of hard work at Agrellus! We also are very thankful to have Sofia joining our team during this period of rapid growth," said Chris Johnson, CEO. "Her deep technical roots in plant science, combined with her proven track record in managing complex datasets and multicultural teams, makes her the ideal leader to scale our Proving Ground on Farm Trials Programs while providing great value to the innovation initiatives here at Agrellus. She will be a critical connection point between our manufacturers, farm leaders, agronomists and sales teams."

By bridging the gap between scientific discovery and commercial application, Dr. Kamenidou’s leadership will accelerate the Agrellus mission of serving growers as equity partners and providing the enterprise with the insights needed to power the next generation of food and fuel.

Agrellus: Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, Agrellus is a comprehensive digital platform transforming agriculture by monetizing primary data on every acre, every year. Solutions empower farmers, retailers, and the broader energy and ag supply chains with tools, financial services, and sustainability scaling.

