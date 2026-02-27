Commissioner Sid Miller Champions Texas’ Energy Dominance, Celebrates Reduced Agricultural Input Costs

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Today was a great day for Texas, for American energy, and for the future of this country. I joined President Trump in Corpus Christi, and he made it crystal clear that we will never apologize for being energy dominant. He stood strong for hardworking families, for small businesses, and for the men and women who power America with oil, gas, LNG, and the agricultural economy that feeds and fuels this nation.

President Trump understands something essential: energy policy is agriculture policy. Thanks to President Trump, diesel prices are down 38% from the Biden-era record high. That means our farmers can plant, harvest, and ship their crops at a profit. When natural gas production is strong, fertilizer costs stabilize. When ports like Corpus Christi are thriving, Texas grain, cotton, beef, and sorghum move efficiently into global markets. That has a real impact on rural Texas.

President Trump has pushed back against burdensome federal regulations that make it harder to farm and ranch in America. From water policy to pesticide approvals to right to repair, President Trump understands that the people closest to the land know best how to steward it. When Washington is a partner instead of an obstacle, American families win.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to trade that puts American producers first. Texas ranchers and farmers have been squeezed for years by bad trade deals, foreign dumping, and regulatory overreach. President Trump has consistently fought to level the playing field, defend our beef and specialty crop producers, and protect American agriculture from unfair foreign competition.

When American energy is strong, American agriculture is strong – and when American agriculture is strong, America is strong.”

See the White House’s fact sheet on Texas energy here.