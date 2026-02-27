2026 Civic Learning Awards to Spotlight Excellence in Civic Education

For the 14th consecutive year, state public schools are invited to apply for a California Civic Learning Award.

Co-sponsored by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the awards honor campus-wide integration of civic learning and engagement.

A growing number of California's 58 counties are home to schools recognized since the program's inception in 2013. Last year, a total of 34 schools in eight counties received recognition. Schools earning the highest honor received their award in person from Chief Justice Guerrero.

“Civics is ingrained campus-wide in the schools we honor,” said Chief Justice Guerrero. “This year, we will focus on the specific programs that make these schools successful in delivering quality civics education to students. We want to identify and replicate these programs as models to benefit schools throughout California.”

What’s New in 2026:

Schools may submit up to three programs, including clubs or events.

A scoring rubric with weight criteria will guide applicants.

Programs receiving the highest scores will earn recognition for their school.

Honorees will be announced via a livestream during the Chief Justice’s Law Day event on May 1.

An orientation for applicants will be held on March 4 at 4 p.m. The one-hour webinar is not mandatory and will be recorded.

The awards are presented in partnership with the California Department of Education and supported by the California Lawyers Foundation.

Apply now using the official Civic Learning Award application form and find more information about the award at https://powerofdemocracy.org.