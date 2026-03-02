UFO warning: Elusive robots and spacecraft tipped to arrive in force at Milestone’s March 14 Premier Antique Toy Auction

Rare Yonezawa battery-operated Jupiter Robot, all original and complete with bright colors, correct remote control battery box and excellent original pictorial box. Estimate: $25,000-$35,000 ET Japan 12in tin friction Honeymoon Robot Car. Exceptional example of what is possibly the rarest and most desirable space toy of all. All-original and complete with robot driver and passenger. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Linemar 10½in battery-operated Popeye and Olive Oyl Tank. All original, complete and in excellent condition. Perfect battery box. Worked well when tested. The ultimate Popeye toy. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

Boxed toys: Yonezawa Jupiter Robot, K Okada Space Fighter, Aoshin Shoten Batmobile, Snappy the Dragon; plus ET Honeymoon Robot Car, Popeye & Olive Oyl Tank

We're expecting hot competition for the Jupiter Robot, Honeymoon Robot Car, Space Fighter, and Popeye and Olive Oyl Tank, which is so rare, most character toy collectors have never even seen one.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone Auctions of suburban Cleveland, Ohio, will continue its winning streak in the antique toy marketplace with an exciting March 14 sale of premium-quality American, European and Japanese toys spanning 125 years of production. The impressive 664-lot lineup of “most wanted” pieces is the culmination of many months of diligent “toy talk” by phone and email, and traveling to view collections, primarily across the United States but also beyond our shores.The variety is immense, with categories that include Japanese robots and space toys, windups, battery-ops, pressed-steel, cast-iron and many other types of popular antique and vintage toys. Nearly all of the brands that today’s collectors favor can be found in Milestone’s online catalog, which documents how “borderless” the toy hobby is. American companies include Marx, Chein, Hubley, Buddy ‘L,’ Kelmet, Keystone, Smith-Miller, Tonka and American National. European firms such as Gunthermann, Bing, Distler and Lehmann are in the mix; and from Japan, there are scores of toys by Yonezawa, Nomura, Asahi, Linemar, Masudaya, Yoshiya and other manufacturers.Postwar Japanese robots and space toys are at the forefront of the auction, with a super-rare Yonezawa 13-inch-high battery-operated Jupiter Robot in the lead. All original and complete with crisp, bright colors and its correct remote control battery box, this desirable extraterrestrial is seldom encountered in any condition, but the auction example is graded Excellent and even retains its original pictorial box. The ‘bot worked when tested and will be in fine form on auction day when it steps into the spotlight with a $25,000-$35,000 estimate.Also accompanied by its original full-color original pictorial box, a rare K Okada tin friction Space Fighter XY-105 is so pristine, it appears never to have been played with. It is all original and complete, including its guns and two drivers that sit beneath the spacecraft’s canopy. This 19-inch-long toy makes quite a statement, especially with its exceptional color palette and graphics. Miles King, co-owner of Milestone Auctions, described it as, “a real beauty and the finest, most-original example of its type than any of us here have ever seen.” In Excellent condition with a friction mechanism that works well, it is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.Mid-20th-century Japanese toys take the prize for imagination, and that’s the first thing that comes to mind when examining the quirky details on ET Japan’s 12-inch tin friction Honeymoon Robot Car. Possibly the rarest and most desirable space toy of all, it’s styled as a convertible – some say in the image of a 1957 Ford Sunliner. It has a diamond-shape antenna, robot driver, and robot passenger in the back seat with a TV screen showing rocket graphics. The example offered by Milestone is all-original, complete, and in excellent, clean condition (including the undercarriage). The friction works well, and the lithography is stellar. “It’s a very high-quality example,” Miles King noted. “We expect some hot competition for that toy.” Estimate: $20,000-$30,000The Popeye toy every character toy collector would love to own but has rarely seen other than in pictures is a 10½-inch battery-operated Popeye and Olive Oyl Tank made by Linemar, the Japanese subsidiary of (US) Louis Marx & Co. Milestone will be auctioning a beautiful specimen on March 14. It’s all original and complete, including the figures of Popeye figure – with his original pipe – and Olive, who drives the vehicle. The tank itself is in stunning condition with bright colors and a perfect, clean battery box. “It would be a challenge to locate a finer example,” King stated. The pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$20,000.Another Japanese highlight is Aoshin Shoten’s 15-inch tin friction Batmobile , a blue version with distinctive tailfins. All original and likely never played with, the car boasts a snappy color scheme with nice graphics and a full-body Batman driver. In excellent working order, it has its original box with fantastic Batman, Robin and Batmobile graphics. A collector would have to look long and hard to find a superior example. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000A great superhero toy made exclusively for the Japanese market, Nomura’s 12-inch Yusei Kamen #2 battery-operated tin toy is all original, including the cape, and displays exceptional condition. It even retains its original “1966” sticker on the side. With a clean battery box and in very good working order, this exotic toy is estimated at $3,000-$4,000.Whenever a child of the pre-WWII era received a toy like Buddy ‘L’s 24-inch pressed steel Trench Digger, they’d roll up their sleeves for some rugged play in the backyard. That’s why it’s uncommon for a Trench Digger in nice condition to turn up at auction. Milestone’s sale includes an all-original one (including treads) with factory paint and decals. Graded VG-Excellent, this late 1920s/early 1930s favorite is estimated at $3,000-$4,000.An amusing Marx battery-op, a 14-inch-long Snappy the Happy Bubble Blowing Dragon , is all original, in spectacular condition and comes with its original pictorial box. Very hard to find and in fine working order, it has a $6,000-$8,000 estimate.A Wolverine tin windup Drummer has a Hollywood connection, as it is one of the toys actually used in the production of the 1983 movie A Christmas Story. In the now-classic film, vintage toys were used both in the Higbee Department Store scenes and the Christmas-morning scenes at the Parker family’s house. This visually-appealing toy with a gorgeous color palette comes with a COA from Christmas Tree Films Inc., as well as a letter from Don Hultzman describing the experience of lending toys to the movie’s production company. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000The March 14, 2026 Premier Spring Vintage Toy Auction will be held live at Milestone’s gallery, 38198 Willoughby Pkwy., Willoughby, OH 44094. Start time: 10am ET. Ample free parking. Milestone also welcomes all forms of remote bidding: absentee, phone or live online through Milestone Live, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and AuctionZip. Worldwide shipping available. For additional information about any toy in the auction or to reserve a phone line for bidding, call Miles King at 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com.

