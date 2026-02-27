Daily Full Closure of Waimea Canyon Drive begins Monday, March 2

Main, News Posted on Feb 27, 2026 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the daily full closure of the Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) between Panini Place and mile post 3.2, from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic needing to access Kōkeʻe State Park will be detoured to Kōkeʻe Road; local traffic will be allowed.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to finish the pavement reconstruction and resurfacing of Waimea Canyon Drive.

There will be a single lane closure from March 9 to March 31, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for striping. Alternating traffic will be directed in the open lane.

Variable message boards have been posted to alert road users. Work is weather permitting.

To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]