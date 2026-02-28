New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Business Meetings in the Bronx and Rochester

Commission to convene at two locations March 13

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold business meetings Friday, March 13, 2026, at two locations: TheCo-op Community Center in the Bronx and The Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.The business meetings are open to the public, and community members are welcome to attend and observe the proceedings. The agenda will include a presentation on the NYSCCRR’s communications strategy and community outreach efforts. Following the formal meeting, commissioners will be available for questions and conversation.EVENT DETAILSBusiness MeetingWhen: Friday, March 13, 2026Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where:The Co-op Community Center, Auditorium B177 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475The Memorial Art Gallery, Ballroom500 University Ave., Rochester, NY 14607The primary focus of business meetings is to address the internal business of the commission, including internal discussions, decision-making, planning by the commissioners and voting on resolutions as necessary. A quorum of at least five commissioners must be present to hold any votes.These meetings are open to the public; however, because they are devoted primarily to commission business, the time for receiving public comment may be limited to a short period at the end of the meeting. Business meetings will be live-streamed, and video recordings will be available on the commission’s website for later viewing.The NYSCCRR continues its statewide work studying the economic, social and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State. Additional public hearings and business meetings are scheduled through spring 2026.HOW TO FOLLOW THE COMMISSION'S WORKCommunity members can learn more details at www.ny.gov/reparations . While these specific business meetings are centered on internal operations, those wishing to provide formal input may submit written or audio testimony via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or leave a voicemail by calling 518-473-3997.To learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR updates, visit ny.gov/reparations ABOUT THE COMMISSIONThe NYSCCRR was established by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the governor and state legislature.MEDIA CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.