Fort Lauderdale and Broward County Families Gain Comprehensive Family Law Counsel from Vasquez de Lara Law Group

New location brings child-focused divorce and custody representation to professionals and working parents throughout Fort Lauderdale and Broward County.

Our goal has always been to help families move forward without destroying what they have built.” — Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To better serve families across South Florida, Vasquez de Lara Law Group has announced the opening of its new Fort Lauderdale office. The expansion brings the firm's comprehensive legal support to Broward County, concentrating on guiding clients through high-net-worth divorce and complex custody cases with an approach designed to protect the well-being of children involved in family transitions.Navigating the procedures of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida can be overwhelming, especially when the significant assets and the future of the family are at stake. The firm is committed to providing divorce lawyers in Fort Lauderdale who help clients manage asset division, spousal support, and complex parenting plans with clarity and compassion. This new local presence is designed to provide a supportive environment where families can address sensitive legal matters constructively."Our goal has always been to help families move forward without destroying what they have built," said Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder. "Expanding into Fort Lauderdale allows us to serve more members of our community with the attention and dignity they deserve during difficult times."With this new office, the team is dedicated to providing experienced family law representation throughout the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area. The firm's approach emphasizes strategic conflict resolution, aiming to settle matters amicably when possible, while remaining fully prepared to advocate for clients in court when necessary. This philosophy is centered on creating stable foundations for the future while safeguarding the financial interests of clients.When family matters require legal guidance, clarity can make all the difference. Vasquez de Lara Law Group provides consultations to help individuals understand the legal process and what to expect moving forward. Families can learn how Florida family law applies to their situation and speak with a licensed attorney focused on divorce, custody, and support matters, empowering them to make sound decisions for their future.About Vasquez de Lara Law GroupVasquez de Lara Law Group is a premier, women-led family law firm dedicated to assisting individuals through divorce, paternity, and custody matters. Led by Founder and CEO Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., who has been practicing law since 2002, the firm brings over two decades of courtroom experience to the protection of families and their assets.Vanessa leads a dedicated all-female team of attorneys known for combining compassionate counsel with powerful legal advocacy. A consistent "Super Lawyer" honoree (2016–Present) and a featured legal expert on Univision's Despierta América, Vanessa has built the firm into a bilingual powerhouse that prioritizes clarity and client education. She is also a published author on family law, reflecting the firm's commitment to guiding clients through the legal system with confidence.Contact Information:Vasquez de Lara Law Group500 E Broward BlvdSuite 900Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394Phone: (954) 947-6196Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.