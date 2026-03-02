Pyramid Global Hospitality Strengthens Leadership Platform to Support Growth of Independent Hotels

J. Green, senior vice president of independent hotel sales for Pyramid Global Hospitality's Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection

Global management company adds new senior leadership role, promotes J. Green to senior vice president of independent hotel sales for Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

J. Green's leadership will further elevate our sales platform, enhance alignment across the portfolio, and drive sustained performance and long-term value.” — Brian Berry, Pyramid Global Hospitality's chief commercial officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hotel management company with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and operational leadership, announces the appointment of J. Green as senior vice president of independent hotel sales. In this newly created position, Green will lead the sales strategy and execution for Pyramid’s diverse portfolio of independent resorts and hotels, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

“Our Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection represents a core strategic pillar within Pyramid’s portfolio, and the independent segment is one area where we deliver differentiated expertise and measurable performance for our owners,” said Brian Berry, Pyramid’s chief commercial officer. “The creation of this role reflects our commitment to further strengthening our industry-leading commercial resources and strategic guidance available to our properties, field teams, and owners.”

“J. Green has built tremendous credibility through disciplined execution and a deep understanding of the independent landscape,” continued Berry. “His leadership will further elevate our sales platform, enhance alignment across the portfolio, and drive sustained performance and long-term value.”

Green brings more than 25 years of progressive hospitality sales leadership experience, with deep expertise across independent hotels, owner relations, and both group and leisure segments. Over the course of his career, he has built and led high-performing commercial teams, fostered strategic client partnerships, and delivered top-line growth aligned with owner objectives and long-term asset value creation.

Most recently, Green played a pivotal part in Pyramid’s industry-leading commercial success – highlighted by 18 consecutive quarters of hotel market share growth – as regional vice president of sales for the company's independent hotels in the western region. In that role, he helped bolster Pyramid’s commercial platform by partnering cross-functionally across sales, marketing, revenue management, and distribution to enhance performance and support growth.

“The Benchmark portfolio reflects the authenticity and individuality that define great independent hotels,” said Green. “I’m energized to work alongside our incredible property and field teams as we continue to grow within this segment, enhance our commercial capabilities, and drive sustained results for our owners. It’s an honor to step into this new role at Pyramid Global Hospitality.”

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels operates as a specialized division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, focused exclusively on the management of independent resorts and hotels. The collection is supported by dedicated experts across operations, sales, marketing, and revenue management who understand the distinct positioning and performance dynamics of independent assets. At the same time, Benchmark properties also benefit from access to Pyramid’s broader infrastructure, including food and beverage, project management, data and analytics, procurement, and centralized commercial resources – resulting in a powerful combination of tailored expertise and scalable support.

###

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark’s resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection’s signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

For More Media Information: Lou Hammond Group / pgh@louhammond.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.