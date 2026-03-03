Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists Launches Advanced Patient-Focused Website Serving South Jersey Communities

Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists, a leading multi-location podiatry practice serving South Jersey, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website aimed at enhancing patient access, education, and care coordination.The updated website, available at https://footandanklecentersofsj.com/ , was developed to improve navigation, mobile responsiveness, and streamlined appointment requests for patients across Woodbury Heights, Haddon Heights, Voorhees Township, Pine Hill, and Turnersville.Designed with both adult and pediatric patients in mind, the new platform provides clearer information on common and complex foot and ankle conditions, including heel pain, plantar fasciitis bunions , diabetic foot care, sports injuries, and advanced treatment options. Patients can now more easily explore treatment pathways, provider profiles, and office locations.“Our priority has always been making high-quality podiatric care accessible and understandable for our patients,” said Dr. Harsh Patel, DPM. “This new website reflects that commitment by providing clear information, easy scheduling, and a better overall digital experience for the communities we serve.”Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists operates multiple offices throughout Gloucester and Camden Counties, allowing patients to receive specialized foot and ankle care close to home. The redesigned website strengthens communication between patients and providers by offering improved access to educational resources, appointment scheduling tools, and contact pathways for each location.The practice will continue expanding its online educational library to support informed treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.About Prime Foot & Ankle SpecialistsPrime Foot & Ankle Specialists is a multi-location podiatry practice serving South Jersey with offices in Woodbury Heights, Haddon Heights, Voorhees Township, Pine Hill, and Turnersville. The practice provides comprehensive foot and ankle care for adults and children, including conservative treatment, surgical care, sports injury management, diabetic foot care, and custom orthotics.

