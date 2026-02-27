Steven Narron Sentenced to 52 Years to Serve for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Providing Drugs to a Minor, and Violating Probation

February 27, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced 54-year-old Steven Narron of Fairbanks to serve 40 years for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree and five years for one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the First Degree. Judge Ramgren also imposed 7 years to serveâ€”or all suspended time remainingâ€”in a 2016 case for which Narron was on probation at the time he committed the sexual abuse and misconduct involving a controlled substance offenses. Pursuant to the sentence, all time will run consecutively, so Narron will serve a total of 52 years. Judge Ramgren also suspended an additional 10 years, and Narron will be on probation for 10 years if he is released from jail.

The sentence comes after Narron pled guilty as part of a plea agreement for conduct he committed in 2022. In Aug. 2022, Narron was on probation for a sexual assault conviction and enrolled in sex offender treatment when he stopped reporting to probation. At the same time, Narron moved a 15-year-old runaway into his residence in Fairbanks. He then took the victim to Palmer and Anchorage and sexually abused her on multiple occasions. Narron also provided her with drugs and alcohol, to include methamphetamine. An Amber Alert was issued to locate the victim and Narron. In response, Narron fled with the victim to the Kenai Peninsula, where he was eventually apprehended after a REDDI reporter called in a report of dangerous driving.

As part of the agreement, Narron admitted conduct that constituted 30 separate counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Narron and the State agreed to the sentence to be imposed for the Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the First Degree conviction and the probation violation. However, the agreement left the sentence for the Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree conviction up to the court.

In sentencing Narron, Judge Ramgren found that four aggravators applied, including that the victim was vulnerable, that the conduct was among the most serious, that Narron had engaged in the same or similar conduct previously, and that the defendant was on probation for another felony at the time of the offense. In his sentencing comments, Judge Ramgren noted that despite the defendant’s prior sexual offense conviction and the fact he received sex offender treatment, Narron not only re-offended, but found a more vulnerable victim. Judge Ramgren highlighted that Narron presented a danger to the community and would “remain a danger.”

The Office of Special Prosecutions thanks the tremendous law enforcement efforts in investigating this case, including by members of the Alaska State Troopers, the Fairbanks Adult Probation Office, the Fairbanks Police Department, and the Anchorage Police Department.

