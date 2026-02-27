Pembroke Pines Families Gain Comprehensive Family Law Counsel from Vasquez de Lara Law Group

New office brings experienced advocacy for divorce, prenuptial agreements, and complex custody matters to West Broward County.

Our goal is to provide clarity and strength from the very beginning of a legal journey,” — Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To provide accessible, high-caliber legal representation to West Broward, Vasquez de Lara Law Group has opened a new office in Pembroke Pines. This expansion serves the growing community with a full spectrum of family law services, ranging from high-net-worth divorce and wealth protection strategies to complex custody disputes and post-judgment modifications.Navigating the end of a marriage or planning for a financial future requires strategic foresight. As trusted divorce lawyers in Pembroke Pines , the firm is positioned to guide professionals, business owners, and families through every stage of the legal process. Whether drafting robust prenuptial and postnuptial agreements to secure assets or litigating contested divorces, the firm’s attorneys are equipped to ensure that clients’ rights and futures are protected under Florida law."Our goal is to provide clarity and strength from the very beginning of a legal journey," said Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder. "By establishing a home in Pembroke Pines, we are bringing strategic counsel closer to the families in West Broward who need assistance with divorce, asset protection, or custody matters, without the stress of commuting far from home."The firm's attorneys regularly represent clients in matters before the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, providing experienced family law representation for both initial filings and ongoing needs. This includes equitable distribution of assets, spousal support, and parenting plans. Additionally, the firm remains a steadfast partner for the long term, assisting with enforcement and modifications should life circumstances change after a judgment is final.When family matters require legal guidance, clarity can make all the difference. Vasquez de Lara Law Group provides consultations to help individuals understand the legal process and what to expect moving forward. Families can learn how Florida family law applies to their situation and speak with a licensed attorney focused on divorce, custody, and support matters, empowering them to make sound decisions for their future.About Vasquez de Lara Law GroupVasquez de Lara Law Group is a distinguished, women-led family law firm committed to providing lifelong legal advocacy for families in transition. Founder and CEO Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., drawing on legal experience since 2002, leads a team that understands a family’s legal needs often extend far beyond the final judgment.With a reputation for professional excellence, Vanessa has been honored as a "Super Lawyer" (2016–Present) and serves as a trusted legal voice on platforms like Univision’s Despierta América. As a published author and experienced litigator, she combines over two decades of courtroom experience with a dedication to client education, ensuring that individuals facing divorce, modifications, or enforcement issues have the clarity and bilingual support they need to move forward.Contact Information:Vasquez de Lara Law Group15800 Pines BlvdSuite 300Pembroke Pines, FL 33027Phone: (954) 324-2249Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6:00 PM

