Colorado public health officials confirm measles case, release locations for potential exposures in Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, and Westminster
Denver (Feb. 27, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Broomfield Public Health and Environment, and Boulder County Public Health have confirmed a case of measles in a Broomfield County resident and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures. The child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, has no known connection to recent exposures reported in Colorado and has not traveled outside the state. The lack of a clear source of infection suggests that unidentified measles cases may be occurring in or traveling through the area.
Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.
Symptoms and prevention:
Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.
Known exposure locations:
Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.
We will add any new exposure locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.
|
Location
|
Date/time
|
When symptoms may develop
|
Broomfield High School
|
Thursday, Feb. 19
|
Through March 16
|
King Soopers
|
Thursday, Feb. 19
|
Through March 12
Through March 14
|
Petsmart Walnut Creek
|
Sunday, Feb. 22
|
Through March 15
|
Efrains Mexican Restaurant
|
Sunday, Feb. 22
|
Through March 15
|
Advanced Urgent Care
|
Tuesday, Feb. 24
|
Through March 17
|
UCHealth Broomfield Hospital Emergency Department
|
Tuesday, Feb. 24
|
Through March 17
|
CU Medicine Family Medicine Clinic
|
Wednesday, Feb. 25
|
Through March 18
More info:
Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.
