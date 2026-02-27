America’s Biggest South Asian Comedy Festival Expands to the East Coast, Arrives at Studio Theatre in Washington, DC

DCF Washington DC Flyer Desi Comedy Fest Logo

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desi Comedy Fest, America’s biggest South Asian comedy festival, continues its historic East Coast debut on March 21 at Studio Theatre, marking a bold national expansion after more than a decade of elevating South Asian voices on major stages across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Co-founded and co-produced by Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni, Desi Comedy Fest enters its 11th year having presented 75+ shows, featured 250+ comedians, and entertained more than 14,000 audience members. What began as a Bay Area cultural institution has grown into a nationally recognized platform spotlighting the rising influence of South Asian voices in American entertainment and the expanding reach of diaspora storytelling.

Washington, DC - a city defined by dialogue, global perspectives, and civic engagement - offers a powerful setting for the festival’s inaugural East Coast edition. Bringing Desi Comedy Fest to Studio Theatre, one of the nation’s most respected venues for bold, contemporary performance, reinforces the festival’s commitment to intelligent, thought-provoking comedy delivered on premier stages.

The Washington lineup reflects a wide spectrum of South Asian experiences and perspectives:

SAMSON KOLETKAR: Co-founder of Desi Comedy Fest and the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, known for his wit, warmth and clean humor. Named one of Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.,” he has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Ha’aretz, and jWeekly, and was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

ABHAY NADKARNI: Co-founder of the festival, born in Delhi and raised in Doha and Bangalore. A nationally touring comedian with an Amazon Prime special, Brown Jesus, he has appeared at Montreal Just For Laughs and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, bringing a globally shaped perspective to American audiences.

BADAR TAREEN: A Pakistani-American civil rights attorney and stand-up comedian whose analytical yet energetic style draws from his upbringing in a Muslim family in North Dakota. He produces BrownTown Comedy in the DC area and has performed across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Forbes named Badar as one of the 12 Rising AAPI Stand-Up Comedians To Watch.

KASHA PATEL: An Indian-American stand-up comedian and founder of DC Science Comedy, named one of Thrillist’s “Best Undiscovered Comedians” in the U.S. She blends science and storytelling with sharp humor, has appeared on NPR, BBC World News, Travel Channel, and The Weather Channel, delivered a TEDx talk “Sneaking Science into Stand-Up,” and hosted a NASA TV miniseries.

DILAN HETTIARACHCHI: Sri Lankan-American comedian based in Washington, DC, blending personal storytelling and cross-cultural perspective. He has performed internationally in Switzerland, Spain, and Sri Lanka.

ARKO MAZUMDER: A DC-based comedian of Indian heritage whose sets navigate anxiety, self-improvement, and modern life with introspective and playful humor. He has hosted for comics seen on Comedy Central and Don’t Tell Comedy, and co-produces the monthly Chamber of Comedy showcase at The DC Arts Center.

“This expansion is about placing South Asian voices on the stages they deserve,” said Koletkar. “Washington is a city that values ideas, conversation, and global perspectives. Bringing Desi Comedy Fest here signals that diaspora stories are part of that national dialogue.”

Nadkarni added, “Comedy has always reflected who gets to speak and who gets heard. Launching our East Coast edition in DC - and presenting two performances - shows that audiences are ready for these voices in a meaningful way.”

The Washington performance is part of Desi Comedy Fest’s inaugural East Coast run, with additional shows in Boston, New Jersey, and New York City. Moving forward, the festival will establish a permanent bi-coastal presence - March on the East Coast and August in the San Francisco Bay Area - cementing its place as a national cultural platform.

Beyond the Bay Area, Desi Comedy Fest has toured internationally, including a four-city tour of India, and has presented shows in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, New Jersey, Toronto, and Vancouver - consistently drawing packed houses while amplifying South Asian voices in stand-up comedy.

Event Details

Desi Comedy Fest – Washington, DC

Saturday, March 21 – 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Studio Theatre, 1501 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Tickets are available at www.DesiComedyFest.com

