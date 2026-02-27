FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 6 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 985; Additional School, Public Exposures Identified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting six new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 985.

There are currently 61 people in quarantine and two in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 20.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at Sugar Ridge Elementary (fewer than five individuals in quarantine). Additionally, individuals remain in quarantine from Libertas Academy (17 individuals in quarantine), Willow Creek Gathers Homeschool Co-op (17 individuals in quarantine) and Mabry Middle School (fewer than five individuals in quarantine).

DPH has identified a new public location where exposures to infectious measles have occurred. DPH has defined the time of potential exposure at the following location:

Costco - Spartanburg at 211 W. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Sunday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The risk of exposure in these locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. Once that time frame has passed, the location is not an ongoing risk for measles exposure. Exposures occurred only when an infectious person was present during the defined time. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who were exposed at Costco, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through March 15.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

DPH has received requests for Mobile Health Unit services to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination and has scheduled an event provide MMR vaccines to the public at no cost on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 985 cases:

Under 5: 258

5-17: 633

18+: 85

Unknown: 9

Vaccination status:

919 unvaccinated, 19 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 21 unknown.

