America’s Biggest South Asian Comedy Festival Expands to the East Coast, Takes the Stage at New Brunswick PAC

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desi Comedy Fest, America’s biggest South Asian comedy festival, continues its historic East Coast debut on March 20 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), marking a bold national expansion after more than a decade of elevating South Asian voices on major stages across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Co-founded and co-produced by Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni, Desi Comedy Fest enters its 11th year having presented 75+ shows, featured 250+ comedians, and entertained more than 14,000 audience members. What began as a Bay Area cultural institution has grown into a nationally recognized platform spotlighting the rising influence of South Asian voices in American entertainment and the power of diaspora storytelling.

The New Jersey stop holds particular significance. With one of the largest South Asian populations in the country, the region represents both deep community roots and growing mainstream influence. Hosting the festival at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, a state-of-the-art cultural hub anchoring the city’s thriving arts district, underscores the festival’s evolution from regional showcase to national institution.

The New Jersey lineup brings together established voices and dynamic emerging talent whose stories span continents and communities:

SAMSON KOLETKAR: Co-founder of Desi Comedy Fest and the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, known for his wit, warmth and clean humor. Named one of Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.,” he has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Ha’aretz, and jWeekly, and was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

ABHAY NADKARNI: Co-founder of the festival, born in Delhi and raised in Doha and Bangalore. A nationally touring comedian with an Amazon Prime special, Brown Jesus, he has appeared at Montreal Just For Laughs and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, bringing a globally shaped perspective to American stages.

DANISH MAQBOOL: A Pakistani-American comedian born in New Jersey and now based in Brooklyn, Danish has appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Ramy (Hulu) and on Don’t Tell Comedy. His storytelling blends personal experience with understated delivery, and he has opened for Hasan Minhaj, Ramy Youssef, Mo Amer, and Akaash Singh.

ZUBI AHMED: A Bangladeshi-American comedian, writer, and filmmaker based in Brooklyn. With bold, off-beat humor and an unfiltered voice, Zubi co-hosts Kutti Gang and has created comedy work showcased at film festivals.

SABEEN SADIQ: A Pakistani-American comedian from Chicago whose humor balances candor with playful insight. She has appeared at San Francisco Sketchfest and the Limestone Comedy Festival, and her debut album Perfect Daughter explores family expectations and her Muslim upbringing with honesty and heart.

ALI MEHEDI: New York-based stand-up comedian and producer originally from Bangladesh. A regular at top NYC clubs and festivals, Ali’s comedy blends immigrant perspective with worldly observation, and he produces Laughing Lassi, one of New York’s leading South Asian comedy showcases.

“This expansion is about building something lasting,” said Koletkar. “For over a decade, Desi Comedy Fest has created a platform where South Asian comedians can be seen and heard at the highest level. Bringing that momentum to New Jersey - where the community is strong and deeply rooted - feels like a natural and important next step.”

Nadkarni added, “The appetite for South Asian voices in comedy has never been stronger. What started as a regional festival is now establishing a bi-coastal presence, and New Jersey is a key part of that future.”

The New Brunswick performance is part of Desi Comedy Fest’s inaugural East Coast run, with additional shows in Boston, Washington, DC, and New York City. Moving forward, the festival will establish a permanent bi-coastal rhythm - March on the East Coast and August in the San Francisco Bay Area — cementing its role as a national cultural platform.

In addition to its Bay Area footprint, Desi Comedy Fest has toured internationally, including a four-city tour of India, and has presented shows in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, New Jersey, Toronto, and Vancouver - consistently drawing packed houses while expanding the reach of South Asian stand-up comedy.

Event Details

Desi Comedy Fest – New Jersey

Friday, March 20 – 8:00 PM

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Tickets are available at www.DesiComedyFest.com

