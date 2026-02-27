Medina Thunder and South Border Mustangs Ride into Safety as North Dakota's Newest Vision Zero Schools

Vision Zero proudly welcomed Medina Public School and Ashley Public School as North Dakota's newest Vision Zero Schools this week, highlighting a growing commitment among students to promote safe driving habits and help eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

At Medina Public School, students gathered for a Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) assembly focused on reducing distracted driving and increasing seat belt use. The program included remarks from student speaker Kylie Mees, a Medina senior, and Stutsman County Sheriff Sam Potter, who encouraged students to lead by example in and out of the classroom.

"Medina Public Schools joined the Vision Zero Schools program because we recognize the immense role we can play in our county," said Medina principal, Tara Hoffman. "By raising awareness and promoting responsible driving habits, we aim to lead by example. We want our students to be a force for good on the road, reducing distracted driving and encouraging others to buckle up."

Today, Ashley Public School, home of the South Border Mustangs, hosted its own Vision Zero School kickoff assembly centered on the BUPD program. Students heard from Addyson Doane, an Ashley senior, and Officer Jorge Olivar of the McIntosh County Sheriff's Department.

"The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is proud to support Ashley in becoming a Vision Zero School," said McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Delzer. "By embracing this iniative, our students are taking the lead in promoting driver responsibility across North Dakota. Their commitment is a vital step toward our shared goal of reaching zero fatalities on our roadways."

BUPD is a Vision Zero program aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries by targeting two critical risk factors: lack of seat belt use and distracted driving. The schools created public service announcements, banners and posters to eduate their peers.

Schools interested in becoming a Vision Zero School can contact the NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager at jubailey@nd.gov.