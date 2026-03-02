Meadows Garage Doors Named Tops in Tarrant 2026 by Society Life Magazine

Meadows Garage Doors co-owners Jason and Aaron Meadows with their team in front of one of the company's signature wrapped service vehicles in North Texas.

North Texas garage door company earns feature story and top industry honor in 12th annual reader survey

We use the latest technology and materials, but we’re still focused on honesty, craftsmanship and treating people right. We explain the options and let homeowners decide—just honest recommendations.” — Jason Meadows, co-owner of Meadows Garage Doors

ROANOKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meadows Garage Doors, a full-service garage door repair and installation company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, has been named the Tops in Tarrant 2026 winner in the Garage Doors category by Society Life Magazine. The company was also featured in the magazine’s January 2026 issue, highlighting its rise from a single van to one of the most trusted names in the North Texas garage door industry.

The Tops in Tarrant recognition is the result of Society Life Magazine’s 12th annual community-based survey, which invited readers and residents of Northeast Tarrant County to vote for the top local leaders across 100 carefully selected industry categories. Meadows Garage Doors received the most votes in the Garage Doors category, earning the top honor among all eligible businesses in the region.

Founded by brothers Jason and Aaron Meadows, the company traces its roots to Titusville, Florida, where both grew up immersed in the garage door industry. Jason spent nearly two decades working full time in the family business before the brothers decided to launch their own company during the pandemic. Jason purchased a van, wrapped it with the Meadows name, and drove from Florida to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to get the business off the ground.

Five years later, Meadows Garage Doors has grown into a go-to provider for homeowners and businesses across the Metroplex. The company brings more than 40 years of combined industry experience, and every team member is a fully licensed, insured Meadows employee—never a subcontractor. Technicians are trained to assess the full garage door system and recommend lasting solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

Meadows Garage Doors offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including garage door repair, new installations, opener replacements, and preventative maintenance. The company partners with leading brands such as Clopay, Amarr, doorLink, Linear, LiftMaster, Genie, CHI Overhead Doors, and Mid-America Door, providing customers with options that balance quality, performance, and aesthetic appeal.

Customer reviews consistently highlight the company’s prompt arrival times, clear communication, same-day service, and absence of high-pressure sales tactics. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Meadows Garage Doors has built a reputation grounded in trust, honesty, and old-school craftsmanship.

“This is where old school values really matter,” said Jason Meadows, co-owner of Meadows Garage Doors. “We use the latest technology and materials, but we’re still focused on honesty, craftsmanship and treating people right. We explain the options and let homeowners decide—just honest recommendations.”

The Tops in Tarrant recognition reflects what the Meadows brothers have built since that first cross-country drive: a thriving business rooted in family, integrity, and service. For Jason and Aaron Meadows, success is measured not solely by growth, but by the relationships they have built along the way—one door, one home, and one community at a time.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.