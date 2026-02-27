InfusaLounge Wellness Spa Announces New Name to Reflect Expanded Healthcare Mission

InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine announces special ribbon-cutting event with the Allen, Texas Chamber of Commerce, Mayor, and other Special Guests. Open to the public. InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is a premier healthcare establishment in Allen, Texas.

Allen, Texas Clinic Now Operating as InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine After Eight Years of Growth

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine , a leading integrative healthcare clinic in North Texas, has officially changed its name from InfusaLounge Wellness Spa to InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine. The transition reflects eight years of clinical evolution and the practice’s expanded focus on root-cause diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and advanced integrative therapies.“This name change isn’t a rebrand — it’s a reflection of what we’ve already become,” said Melissa Chester, Founder and Director of Operations. “When we opened in 2018, IV therapy was our starting point. Over the past eight years, we’ve grown into a full-service integrative and functional medicine clinic. Our new name simply tells the truth about who we are now.”The clinic, located at 190 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1720, in Allen, Texas, now offers comprehensive functional medicine programs spanning gut health, hormone balance, chronic fatigue, autoimmune support, brain health, detoxification, longevity, and more — all guided by advanced diagnostic testing and personalized protocols. Services also include regenerative medicine, medical weight loss, and one of the most comprehensive integrative therapy suites in the North Dallas corridor.Under the medical direction of Dr. Phyllis Gee, MD, FACOG, a board-certified physician with more than 30 years of clinical experience and advanced training in functional medicine through the Kresser Institute and ADAPT Framework, the practice combines evidence-based diagnostics with whole-person care. The clinical team includes board-certified nurse practitioners and licensed nursing professionals.The name change does not affect existing appointments, or treatment plans. The clinic has operated continuously at the same Allen location since its founding and will continue to serve patients throughout the North Dallas region, including McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Fairview, Lucas, Richardson, and surrounding Collin County communities.“For nearly a decade, we’ve been helping people who feel unwell but haven’t found answers through conventional care,” Chester said. “Functional medicine asks a different question — not just ‘what do you have?’ but ‘why do you have it?’ That’s the foundation everything we do is built on, and our new name puts that front and center.”To learn more about InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine or to schedule a consultation , visit www.infusalounge.com or call (972) 546-4318.###About InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine:InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine (formerly InfusaLounge Wellness Spa) is a physician-led integrative healthcare clinic located in Allen, Texas. Founded by Melissa Chester in 2018, the practice combines functional medicine principles, advanced diagnostics, and evidence-based integrative therapies to address the root causes of chronic health conditions. The clinic serves patients throughout the North Dallas region, including Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, and surrounding Collin County communities. For more information, visit www.infusalounge.com

