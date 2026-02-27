Secretary of State Kris Warner to present the "National John Lewis Youth Leadership Award" to Delegate Josh Holstein and country music recording artist Brayden Williamson on Thursday, March 5th

​Only Thirty-One Recipients from throughout the Nation selected for the Award by the National Association of Secretaries of State; Two from West Virginia!

Charleston, W.Va. - The national John Lewis Youth Leadership Award established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) aims to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of the late Congressman John Lewis. Congressman Lewis represented the state of Georgia's 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in July of 2020.

Congressman Lewis' courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come. In 1961, at the age of 21, Lewis was one of the original thirteen Freedom Riders. Lewis’ activism at an early age continued throughout his life.

The national John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was created in February 2021 by NASS to recognize gifted, civic-minded young citizens in their state each year. The recipient must be 25 years old or younger, demonstrate leadership abilities in his or her personal life, have a passion for social justice, and be motivated to improve the quality of life in their community.

In January 2026 in Washington, DC, NASS unveiled their John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Class of 2025. A total of 31 individuals were recognized for the Award including two individuals from West Virginia nominated by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. The individuals are:

Delegate Josh Holstein (age 24) currently represents the residents of Boone County, WV in the WV House of Delegates. He was first elected to the WV Legislature at the age of 19. In 2025, Delegate Holstein was elected by the WV State Republican Executive Committee to serve as the State Chairman of the WV Republican Party - the youngest state chairman in the nation.

Country music and bluegrass recording artist Brayden Williamson (age 23) is a resident of Logan County, WV. He started his musical career at the age of 16 when his first single "Watchin' Grass Grow" made it to number one on the WWB Bluegrass Chart. Brayden is an engaged student leader in his community, at his college, and now on the national stage provided by this talent and dedication.

Secretary Warner and the West Virginia House of Delegates will recognize both young men on Thursday, March 5th, in the Chamber of the WV House of Delegates. The presentation of the national John Lewis Youth Leadership Award will take place at 10:15am.

NOTE: The media is welcome and invited to attend. Secretary Warner and both recipients will be available for interviews before and after the presentation of the Awards.

INFORMATION BELOW PROVIDED BY The National Association of Secretaries of State:

The NASS Announcement of the 31 individuals selected for the John Lewis Youth Leadership for 2025 and a short bio on each honoree can be found at this ink.

Delegate Josh Holstein

Nominated by WV Secretary Kris Warner

24-year-old Josh Holstein embodies the spirit of the John Lewis Leadership Award. He’s a young, talented, civic-minded servant who leads with confidence, integrity and a passion to do his very best for his community and state.

He began his involvement in politics in Southern West Virginia as a teenager registering new voters in high schools and volunteering for congressional campaigns. In 2020, at the ripe age of 19, he decided to seek public office. This young, ambitious man from Boone County made history when he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates making him the youngest state legislator ever elected from Boone County and one of the youngest law makers in state and national history. He currently serves on several key House committees, including Judiciary, Energy and Public Works, and Technology and Infrastructure.

In July 2025, Holstein was elected Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, becoming the youngest person ever to lead the organization and the youngest Chairman in Republican National Committee history. Grounded in Appalachian values, he has firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing West Virginia because he has lived through many of these same​ challenges. He's an eighth generation West Virginian, lifelong Boone County native, and proud son of generations of coal miners.

Holstein is a graduate of Sherman High School and earned a degree in economics from Marshall University. With a record of strong, principled leadership and deep roots in his community, Holstein is committed to building a more prosperous, resilient West Virginia. Holstein has voted to lower taxes and lessen regulations to entice businesses, and in turn, jobs to West Virginia, protect elections, and improve educational opportunity for children. He says, “As long as I am able, I will work to do my part to serve our people and to restore West Virginia to 'Almost Heaven'.”



Brayden Williamson

Nominated by WV Secretary Kris Warner

Rising bluegrass singer, Brayden Williamson, uses his voice to entertain, empower and elevate his home state of West Virginia. He’s a leader on stage and in the classroom.



23-year-old Williamson is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. NSLS is the nation’s largest honor society with more than two million members. He also serves as the student representative on his college’s Board of Governors. Williamson, a business administration major, attends Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. While he earns high academic praise, he also continues to achieve musical milestones.

At the age of just 16, his first single, “Watchin’ Grass Grow,” made it to the number one slot on the Mountain Bluegrass WWB Charts. In 2023, he was recognized as Guitar Player of the Year at The Evan Dickerson Bluegrass Music Award. He’s performed in multiple states and has more than 70,000 Facebook followers. Williamson performs original songs and classic covers from artists such as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, and Eric Clapton. Williamson has the talent to reach mass audiences.

Staying true to his principles of fairness, humility, and faith, he uses his platform to raise awareness for community needs in Logan County and beyond. Each Christmas he orchestrates a huge outreach program to feed more than 2,000 people. He hosts concerts to raise funds for scholarships. His community outreach inspires others to get involved and make a difference. According to Williamson, great leadership starts with authenticity and humility. He says, “Always be honest and make sure you craft your listening skills above all.”