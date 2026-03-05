Snap-O-Razzo Expands Cold-Cured Garlic & Onion Dill Pickle Portfolio Amid Growing National Demand

Three styles of Snap-O-Razzo pickles in foodservice 5-gal buckets - whole, XL, and chips Snap-O-Razzo Cold-Cured Pickles Logo Snap-O-Razzo hydro-cooled cucumbers stay cold from harvest through cold-cure brining to preserve crisp texture, fresh flavor, and higher pickle quality.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap-O-Razzo , a quality-focused national hot dog and specialty foods company founded by critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ralph Perrazzo, is expanding its Cold-Cured Garlic & Onion Dill Pickles portfolio as demand continues to grow across restaurants, hotels, casinos, and food distributors nationwide.Chef Ralph Perrazzo now brings the very same homemade spice blend and cold-cured brine he once crafted for his own kitchens into the Snap-O-Razzo lineup. Supported by four annual hydro-cooled cucumber harvests, his vision of the perfect pickle to serve alongside his hot dogs and prime burgers is now available to professional kitchens.These cold-cured pickles are gaining increased adoption as chefs and buyers seek premium, versatile ingredients from independent manufacturers. The expanding pickle category complements Snap-O-Razzo’s broader lineup of hot dogs, burgers, buns, sausages, and proprietary spice blends. The pickles are certified as kosher by the OU and halal certified, with international distribution planned.Developed by Chef Ralph Perrazzo, the garlic- and onion-forward dill pickles combine fresh herbs, dill, garlic, and a balanced brine with a proprietary spice blend - including Thai chilis, used for flavor complexity rather than heat, and cinnamon bark.Cucumbers are sourced from multiple growing regions across the United States and Mexico to ensure year-round supply and consistent quality, working exclusively with farms that hydro-cool cucumbers immediately after harvest to preserve crispness and fresh flavor.Unlike traditional heat-treated products, Snap-O-Razzo pickles are hydro-cooled at harvest and cold-cured without pasteurization, a process reflected in the company’s registered trademark slogan, “Pasteurized Pickles Suck!” The pickles are also citric acid free, non-GMO, and gluten free, aligning with growing demand for cleaner-label ingredients across foodservice menus.While many conventional brands rely on citric acid to replicate the whang of natural fermentation, Snap-O-Razzo’s flavor is developed through its proprietary vinegar brine and cold-curing process that preserves and enhances the natural flavor of the fresh hydrocooled cucumber.“Our goal was to create a garlic and onion dill pickle that chefs could rely on for both flavor and performance, whether fried or served fresh,” said Chef Ralph Perrazzo. “Hydrocooling helps preserve texture from the moment the cucumbers are harvested, while cold curing keeps the profile bright, crisp, and versatile across menus.”“These pickles are special. We’re not reinventing the wheel - we’re allowing the cucumber to drive the flavor. We use the same technique and brine across each style of pickle. The only difference is the size of the cucumber and its stage at harvest, which ultimately influences the final flavor.”Built for Professional KitchensThe Snap-O-Razzo Cold-Cured Garlic & Onion Dill Pickles lineup is available in three foodservice-ready formats:• Whole Baby Dill - Medium-sized whole pickles designed for versatile menu applications.• XL Dill - One of the largest pickles currently available in foodservice, ideal for a bold “pickle on a stick” presentation or sliced into spears.• Dill Chips - A chef-preferred cut widely used for fried pickles, burgers, and elevated sandwich builds.Retail quart formats of Whole Baby Dill and Dill Chips will be available beginning mid-2026.Snap-O-Razzo also introduces the first custom sachet spice bag in foodservice pickle chip buckets, designed to hold dry spices while keeping the dill and garlic separate from the pickle chips. Developed with feedback from multiple chefs, the innovation reduces time spent picking through spices to reach the pickles. Many chefs also utilize the garlic and onion dill brine for secondary culinary applications, including brining chicken and enhancing marinades.AvailabilitySnap-O-Razzo Cold Cured Garlic & Onion Dill Pickles are available nationwide in 5-gallon foodservice pails through authorized food distributors. Restaurant groups, hotels, casinos, and institutional operators are encouraged to contact their local food distributor or broadline supplier to request Snap-O-Razzo pickles or reach out directly at info@snaporazzo.com for sourcing and distribution inquiries.About Snap-O-RazzoSnap-O-Razzo is a quality-focused national hot dog and specialty foods company founded by critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ralph Perrazzo. Built on a commitment to culinary craftsmanship, Snap-O-Razzo produces juicy, well-balanced hot dogs and chef-driven products developed for professional kitchens and discerning consumers alike. The company’s growing portfolio includes Snap-O-Razzo cold-cured pickles, buns, and seasoning, as well as Perrazzo's Prime Burgers and Regina's Premium Sausages. Distributed across the United States through foodservice, retail, and e-commerce channels, Snap-O-Razzo products can be found in stadiums, grocery and convenience stores, hotels and casinos, restaurants, and hospitality venues nationwide. Learn more at https://www.snaporazzo.com

