Diamond Scientific CEO Advances to Finals of Mr. Health & Fitness

Diamond Scientific CEO and Brevard County resident Ramon Rivera recently advanced to the finals of Mr. Health & Fitness.

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Scientific CEO and Brevard County, FL, resident Ramon Rivera recently advanced to the finals of Mr. Health & Fitness . The final round of voting closes March 5th at 10PM ET after which the winner will be crowned.Mr. Health & Fitness is a national search hosted by Muscle and Fitness Magazine in support of the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation . The contest celebrates "strength, grit, and perseverance. From the gym to the great outdoors, this competition honors men who push limits, chase goals, and embody what it means to live an active, powerful lifestyle."Rivera's finals appearance in the competition comes just months after winning a gold medal at the 2025 IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Open Championship at the age of 72. He attributes his ability to continue to perform at the highest level to his active, healthy lifestyle. Rivera still manages to hit the gym several times a week and continues to promote the benefits of fitness-based living. He does this all while running his own company, Diamond Scientific, a company which has become a true leader in the waste and energy industry for its expertise and decades of experience.Rivera also submitted for the competition in the hopes of spreading the word about the Be Positive Foundation. In a statement, he said, "My commitment to children's causes stems from their frequent lack of representation and access to essential resources."Muscle & Fitness echo that support, saying "The Mr. Health & Fitness competition proudly supports The Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation in their mission to fund childhood cancer research, assist families in need, raise awareness, and spread positivity in the fight against childhood cancer."Visit mrhealthandfit.com/2026 now to cast your vote! You can also donate directly to the Be Positive Foundation by visiting bepositive.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.