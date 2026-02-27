The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Florida Real Estate Broker

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carlos Gutierrez, a Miami based Real Estate Broker, was recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.Carlos Gutierrez helps divorcing couples to answer important questions about their home and future living arrangements. On the podcast, he discussed the importance of decision making regarding the couple’s home. “In most divorces, the house is the biggest asset and some of the most difficult and impactful decisions have to be made around the house,” said Gutierrez. “Real estate is the most valuable and the most important asset to sell in order to finance the next phase of their lives.”From March 1st to 8th, during the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Florida are offering free 30-minute consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach, mental health professional, or reals estate expert like Guiterrez can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or watch it on Youtube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.