New Children’s Book Helps Kids Navigate New Homes and Embrace Family Diversity

The thing that makes us friends is what we have inside

Publify Publishing announces the release of "My New Home and Me", a new children’s book to help kids brave the challenges of a new home and new family members.

This book speaks directly to children who feel scared when everything around them is changing. I want kids to know that it’s okay to feel unsure, and that love can grow in new places.” — Holly Seaver

CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children today are living in families that are more diverse than ever before. Blended, grandparent-led, multiracial, multicultural, foster and/or adoptive families have become the norm rather than the exception.Written from a child’s perspective, "My New Home and Me" follows five children who each enter a new home carrying nervousness, fear, and uncertainty. Through gentle storytelling and warm, expressive illustrations, young readers discover that new beginnings can bring kindness, safety, and unexpected friendships. The book offers encouragement not only to kids, but to families, caregivers, and educators/counselors supporting them.Author Holly Seaver is a mother with her own experience in a multiracial, multicultural, foster, adoptive, and blended family. “This book speaks directly to children who feel scared when everything around them is changing,” says Seaver. “I want kids to know that it’s okay to feel unsure, and that love can grow in new places.”"My New Home and Me" offers a reassuring reminder that what makes us friends, families, and communities is not how we look, but how we care for each other."My New Home and Me" is available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon.My New Home and Me: Seaver, Holly, Cash, Cecelia: 9781968640460: Amazon.com: BooksAbout the Author:Holly Seaver is a Cape Cod based author and mother whose writing is inspired by her family’s lived experiences. My New Home and Me is her second children’s book.

