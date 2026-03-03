Mia LeRoux to Speak at The Amelia Concours on 'The Future of Women and Motorsports'

Professional Driver, Mia LeRoux enjoying a day at Palmer Race Track. Photo Courtesy of Nickolas Wolf Mia LeRoux racing SCCA Spec Miata at Sebring, Photo courtesy of Dave Green Mia LeRoux, on the grid at Daytona International

Race car driver & content creator Mia LeRoux speaks at The Amelia Concours on women in motorsports, visibility, and the next generation of driving talent.

The future of motorsport is about capability, preparation, and opportunity. I'm proud to represent a generation moving the sport forward on track and through media.” — Mia LeRoux

AMELIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional race car driver, driving instructor, automotive journalist, and content creator Mia LeRoux will appear as a panelist at The Amelia Concours d’Elegance during the seminar “The Future of Women in Motorsports” on Sunday, March 8, at The Amelia.LeRoux represents a new generation of motorsports talent: a driver with on-track credentials, media fluency, and brand storytelling experience. An FIA/IMSA-licensed professional driver, LeRoux is currently building the next phase of her racing career while expanding her work at the intersection of motorsport, innovation, and audience engagement.A senior at the University of Florida from Ocala, Florida, LeRoux has competed in Spec Miata and endurance racing across SCCA, SVRA, FARA, and Class C ChampCar. She is actively pursuing opportunities to fund her next competitive seat, with goals that include IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, SRO GT4, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and international competition through her FIA licensing, including opportunities in Europe and Canada.In recent months, LeRoux has expanded her presence on and off the grid, working as a brand influencer and motorsports media personality with the ABB NASCAR Electrification Partnership at the Daytona 500 and participating in content and competition experiences in Austria around FAT Ice Race, reinforcing her value to brands seeking authentic motorsports voices who can connect performance, culture, and innovation.“I’m honored to be part of this conversation at The Amelia,” said LeRoux. “I believe the future of motorsport is about capability, preparation, and opportunity — and I’m excited to represent a generation that is helping move the sport forward both on track and through media.”At The Amelia, LeRoux will speak on the changing landscape of motorsports, the role of visibility and representation, the realities of funding a racing career, and how modern drivers increasingly create value not only through results, but through content, communication, and partnerships.LeRoux is also available for select media interviews, brand collaborations, event hosting/moderating, and sponsored racing partnership conversations.About Mia LeRouxMia LeRoux is a professional race car driver, driving instructor, automotive journalist, and content creator. She is an FIA and IMSA-licensed driver and a University of Florida senior from Ocala, Florida. Through racing, storytelling, and strategic brand partnerships, she is building a career at the intersection of motorsports performance, media, and innovation.About The AmeliaFounded in 1996, The Amelia is a premier, award-winning annual motoring event held at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida. Acquired by Hagerty in 2021, this multi-day event features the Concours d'Elegance, auctions, seminars, and "Cars & Community" gatherings. It attracts thousands of enthusiasts and has raised over $4 million for charity.About HagertyHagerty is a leading automotive enthusiast brand, providing membership products, the Hagerty Drivers Club, valuation tools, media, and specialized insurance for collector vehicles.About the 2026 Amelia Concours EventThe 30th annual Amelia Island Concours is scheduled for March 5–8, 2026, showcasing rare automobiles and honoring a motorsports legend.Media KIT / Booking Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.