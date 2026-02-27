Ducks-N-Stuff Donates 300 Plush Animals to North Carolina Children's Hospitals

Ducks-N-Stuff.com Is Proud To Donate To Children In Need

Raleigh-based e-commerce business brings comfort to young patients across the Triangle

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducks-N-Stuff, LLC, a Raleigh-based specialty retailer and America's largest retailer of DCUK wooden duck ornaments, has donated 300 premium plush stuffed animals to children's hospitals across North Carolina's Research Triangle.

The donation was distributed equally among UNC Children's Hospital (Chapel Hill), UNC Children's Hospital (Hillsborough), and Duke University Children's Hospital, with each facility receiving 100 high-quality plush animals to comfort young patients during their hospital stays.

"As we refocus our business on our core product lines—authentic DCUK wooden duck collectibles and garden decor—we wanted to ensure our premium plush collection found a meaningful purpose," said Herb Ritter, Founder and Owner of Ducks-N-Stuff. "These aren't just toys; they're companions that can provide comfort to children facing difficult medical situations. We're honored to support the incredible work these hospitals do every day."

The donated collection includes premium brands such as NECA, Living Nature, Bearington Bears, and Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, featuring realistic designs ranging from highland cows and alpacas to ducklings, elephants, and Disney characters.

"Quality matters, especially for children who may spend extended time in the hospital," Ritter added. "We wanted to donate plush animals that would truly bring smiles and comfort during challenging times."

Founded in 2023, Ducks-N-Stuff has built a reputation as the premier source for authentic European-crafted collectibles and unique home décor, earning over 1,700 five-star customer reviews. The company's mission has always centered on bringing joy through carefully curated products—a philosophy that extends beyond sales to community impact.

The three children's hospitals serve thousands of pediatric patients annually across North Carolina and beyond, providing specialized care for children facing a wide range of medical conditions.

For more information about Ducks-N-Stuff and their curated collection of DCUK wooden duck ornaments and garden décor, visit www.ducks-n-stuff.com or contact herb@ducks-n-stuff.com.

About Ducks-N-Stuff

Ducks-N-Stuff is America's largest retailer of authentic DCUK wooden duck ornaments and European-style garden décor. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company specializes in hand-carved bamboo collectibles, garden art, and unique home décor items. Each DCUK wooden duck is individually hand-carved and hand-painted by skilled European artisans, making every piece completely unique. For more information, visit https://ducks-n-stuff.com.

