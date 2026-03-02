Captivating Thriller 'Santa Zeta' from Acclaimed Filmmaker Antonio Munoz de Mesa now on the Slamdance Channel

Poster - Santa Zeta

Dexter meets Kill Bill in the award-winning, wickedly good revenge thriller “Santa Zeta”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audiences across North American can watch the award-winning, wickedly good revenge thriller “Santa Zeta,” a Manode Santo production from acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Antonio Munoz de Mesa (a prolific director in film and TV) on slamdancechannel.com now through March 6th. Check out the trailer here. The Slamdance Film Festival 2026 North American Premiere in the Breakouts section on Saturday, February 21st at the Landmark Theater was sold-out to excited late night audiences and California audiences can see the film in theatres next at the San Diego Latino Film Festival on March 20th.Influencer by day. Vigilante by night. Zoe is a world-class travel influencer, amassing millions of followers by exploring the globe through her vibrant channel, "Santa Zeta". But when the Vlogging ends, her true mission begins: she uses her public persona as a perfect cover to track and eliminate child predators. Fueled by the unsolved murder of her little sister, Zoe embarks on a relentless hunt across three continents—from the underground neon of Seoul to the gritty sprawl of Los Angeles. As she closes in on a global network, the digital trail leads her back to her own hometown in Spain, where she must confront a nightmare far closer to home than she ever imagined. “Santa Zeta” stars Nekane Otxoa, África Girón Ndong, Arlette Torres, Iván Villanueva, Izoko, Jordi Monedero, and Darci L. Strother.“Santa Zeta,” at its core takes themes of rage, grief, and helplessness from one of the darkest realities of our time: child abuse and offers us a protagonist who is fearless and amazing in the ultimate revenge thriller using its rules, rhythms, and visceral energy as a Trojan horse. Genre allows the filmmakers to speak about the unspeakable. Action, tension, and suspense became tools not for escapism, but for engagement. Santa Zeta asks uncomfortable questions while moving forward relentlessly, refusing to let the audience look away. Ultimately, “Santa Zeta” is not about revenge. It is about survival. About trauma that never disappears, only mutates. About how violence replicates itself when it is ignored. Feb 24th - March 6th: Stream Online at SlamdanceChannel.comWays to watch The Slamdance Channel:Web: http://www.slamdancechannel.com App versions also available on Roku, Apple TV & Amazon FireFilmmaking Team: Written, directed, edited by Antonio Muñoz de Mesa, produced by Jordi Monedero Roiz, cinematography in Spain by Beatriz Pagés & Toni Cardenes, cinematography in USA & Korea by Park Sang-Bin, music by Lola Barroso, and sound design by Pablo Isola. Below are links to the trailer, website, along with some images and other info below. Running Time: 1 hour & 59 minsINTERNATIONAL OFFICIAL SELECTIONSSlamdance Film Festival (USA)Seoul Whistler Film Festival (South Korea)Australian Tamil International Film Festival (Australia)INTERNATIONAL AWARDSThe South African Independent Film Festival (Sudáfrica)Best international fiction feature film.Indie-Lincs (UK)Audience AwardBig Imp Award for Feature Film.Amsterdam New Cinema film Festival (Netherlands)Best editing.Indie-Lincs International Film Festival (UK)The friendly Imp Audience AwardBig Imp Feature FilmNoida International Film Festival (India)Best FilmBest ActressNATIONAL OFFICIAL SELECTIONS36ª Semana de Cine Fantástico y de Terror de San SebastiánFestival de Cine Fantástico Fancine (Málaga)FANT – Festival de Cine Fantástico de BilbaoBarcelona Indie Filmmakers Festival – BARCIFF 2026 (Barcelona)VALÈIFF • València Indie Film Festival (Valencia)MADFA Madrid Film Awards (Madrid)

