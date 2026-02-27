Dr. Caitlin White Named Associate Professor at University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine

Dr. Caitlin White of Foundations Orthodontics Foundations Orthodontics Team

Foundations Orthodontics’ Dr. Caitlin White Appointed Associate Professor at University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine

I’m passionate about helping residents understand not just how to straighten teeth, but how to evaluate the bite, facial growth, and airway in a comprehensive way.” — Caitlin White

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundations Orthodontics is proud to announce that Dr. Caitlin White, board-certified orthodontist at Foundations Orthodontics, has been promoted to Associate Professor at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. Already an active faculty member, Dr. White will now serve in an expanded academic role, further shaping the next generation of dental and orthodontic professionals through advanced clinical instruction, mentorship, and academic leadership.

A Colorado native, Dr. White brings extensive expertise in bite correction and holistic orthodontic care. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Environmental Studies from Tufts University and her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She completed a one-year general dentistry residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard University before practicing general dentistry in Lone Tree, Colorado. Dr. White later completed her orthodontic residency at the University of Colorado, where she earned her Master of Dental Science and Orthodontic Certificate.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. White on her promotion to Associate Professor at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine,” said Dr. Renee Moran, founder of Foundations Orthodontics. “She has already made a meaningful impact as an educator, and this expanded leadership role is a natural reflection of her dedication and expertise. Her depth of knowledge in comprehensive bite correction and airway-conscious orthodontic treatment makes her an exceptional mentor. Our patients benefit every day from her thoughtful, evidence-based approach, and now orthodontic residents at the University of Colorado will benefit from her influence on an even greater scale.”

In her academic role, Dr. White will teach clinical orthodontics within the graduate orthodontic program, supervise residents in patient care, mentor students in advanced diagnosis and treatment planning, and contribute to curriculum development focused on functional occlusion, jaw development, and airway-informed orthodontic strategies. She will also support scholarly research and interdisciplinary collaboration within the School of Dental Medicine.

“Teaching allows me to give back to the profession that has given so much to me,” said Dr. White. “I’m passionate about helping residents understand not just how to straighten teeth, but how to evaluate the bite, facial growth, and airway in a comprehensive way. My goal is to prepare future orthodontists to think critically, treat holistically, and prioritize long-term patient health.”

At Foundations Orthodontics, Dr. White works alongside Dr. Renee Moran to deliver personalized, evidence-based orthodontic treatment for children, teens, and adults. The practice is dedicated to transforming smiles and improving lives through advanced training, compassionate care, and a patient-first approach. Dr. White’s appointment further strengthens the practice’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of orthodontic innovation and education.

Outside the clinic and classroom, Dr. White enjoys spending time outdoors with her two children and her chocolate Labrador. An avid skier and hiker, she embraces Colorado’s active lifestyle and sunshine.



###

About Foundations Orthodontics

Foundations Orthodontics is a Centennial, Colorado-based orthodontic practice dedicated to transforming smiles and improving lives through exceptional care and expertise. Led by Dr. Renee Moran and Dr. Caitlin White, the board-certified orthodontists combine advanced training, innovative technology, and a holistic approach to deliver personalized orthodontic treatment for patients of all ages.

For more info visit: https://foundations-orthodontics.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.