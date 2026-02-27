Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,060 in the last 365 days.

Two Years In, Riverside's CARE Court Reaches 260 Residents

Two years after Riverside County launched CARE Court – a state program offering an alternative to homelessness and incarceration for those with severe mental health issues – program leaders reviewed how it is serving the community at a roundtable event on Tuesday morning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Years In, Riverside's CARE Court Reaches 260 Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.