Shooting at Police Is Felony Resisting Even if Gun Is Empty

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a man was properly convicted of resisting police by force or violence based on his having pointed an unloaded firearm at an officer’s head and allegedly pulling the trigger, rejecting the defendant’s assertion that the statute requires the accused to have had the “present ability” to cause an injury.

